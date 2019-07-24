8 Photos Of Dads Walking Brides Down The Aisle That’ll Make You Sob

It's wedding season, and that can only mean one thing: time to pull out your party outfit. If you're attending weddings this summer or getting married yourself, get ready for a good time. Weddings are an absolute blast, and you'll be in for a real treat. One of my favorite parts of every wedding is when the father walks the bride down the aisle — it's so touching and beautiful, I usually cry. So, if you're anything like me, you're going to love these photos of dads walking brides down the aisle.

Remember: You can have whatever type of wedding you want. Not everyone has a father or father-figure, and not everyone wants to be walked down the aisle, and that's totally OK. No matter what, though, you deserve to have the wedding of your dreams, and if your dream is for your father to walk you all the way down the aisle, then that's completely your choice. I've had an amazing time at weddings of all varieties (my favorite featured the bride and groom singing to each other), and your guests are going to be delighted by whatever you pick out.

For those of you who love the aisle-walk, read on to find eight amazing pics of a dad walking the bride down the aisle!

1. A Fall Paradise Shutterstock Ummmm, is that house on Airbnb? I'm going. They've got a long way to walk, but they have the best views to enjoy as they stroll.

2. Flowing Florals Shutterstock Her bouquet is absolutely beautiful, and I love that it extends into her hair, too! Weddings can be pretty rehearsed, so I'm glad they broke to snap a pic now, just in case they're booking it down the aisle later (I, personally, am so excited to get married I just might sprint).

3. Chandelier Style Shutterstock The chandelier looks like the most beautiful thing in the photo until you take a peek at her dress. That veil, those designs, the sparkles — it couldn't be more gorgeous!

4. Positively Regal Shutterstock If you told me right now this was a royal wedding, I'd believe you. In fact, I'd plan a viewing party to catch my friends up on any royal weddings we may have missed.

5. The Start Of The Walk Shutterstock They're not quite on the aisle yet, so they have a second to catch their breath. But they look great, so I have no doubts about go-time!

6. Green Goodness Shutterstock A summer wedding lends itself to the great outdoors, and this one is no different. What a stunning lawn!

7. Matching Shirts And Flowers Shutterstock Who do you think made the choice to match the bouquet to his attire? I bet it was Dad...