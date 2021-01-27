Do you have Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" stuck in your head? It's understandable. The song has a way of tugging on everyone's heartstrings. So much so, in fact, that you want your life to be filled with everything that reminds you of the song. Thanks to these Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" products on Etsy, your home, car, or wardrobe can reflect your love for this hot track.

Whether you're looking for fresh room decor to elevate your living situation or a cute treat for yourself, look no further than these "Drivers License" products. A sparkly tumbler with lyrics will upgrade your next coffee break, or you can purchase an embroidered sweatshirt inspired by the song to cozy up in. You could even buy a phone case that resembles a California license plate.

Whichever Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" products you choose will surely receive a ton of compliments when you share pics of your new purchases on the 'gram. Not only will you smile every time you listen to the song, but also when the likes start rolling in.

1. These Vinyl Stickers Can Decorate Your Laptop Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License Stickers $10 | Etsy See on Etsy Whether you're looking to decorate your laptop or water bottle, this sticker pack will do the trick. You can deck out your favorite belongings with cute nods to the song, like a red stoplight and a keyboard similar to the one from Rodrigo's music video.

2. This "Drivers License" Cup Sparkles Drivers License Cup $20 | Etsy See on Etsy Get your iced coffee ready, because this tumblr inspired by Rodrigo's "Drivers License" is perfect for your next cruise into town. Decorated with lyrics like, "Guess you didn't mean what you said in that song about me," and a photo of the song playing on Spotify, this cup is a must-have.

3. This Phone Case Is One You'll Love Forever U Said 4Ever Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo Phone Case $15 | Etsy See on Etsy Protect your phone in style with this phone case that resembles a California license plate and reads, "USAID4EVER." Not only is this case totally chic, but the protective rubber coating will prevent fingerprints and scratches.

4. This "You Said Forever" Tee Will Be A New Fave To Wear Olivia Rodrigo "You said Forever" T-shirt $15 | Etsy See on Etsy Because you love the lyrics of Rodrigo's song so much, you'll love wearing them on a cute tee. With this white tee in your wardrobe, all of your upcoming outfits can have a "Drivers License" flair.

5. This Framed Spotify Cover Will Elevate Your Space Driver License Spotify Album Cover $19 | Etsy See on Etsy Make room for this framed Spotify album cover of Rodrigo's "Drivers License." The wooden stand that this frame comes with makes it the perfect addition to your desk or nightstand.

6. This Tote Bag Has A Pink Drivers License Printed On It Drivers License Tote Bag $13 | Etsy See on Etsy This "Drivers License" tote bag will be so handy to have for food shopping and carrying your books. The canvas tote is decorated with a pink California driver's license that'll really remind you of Rodrigo's song.

7. This Ceramic Mug Comes In Two Color Options Olivia Rodrigo 'Drivers License' Lyric Mug $16 | Etsy See on Etsy The next time you make a warm cup of cocoa, pour it into this lyric-inspired mug. It comes in a red car version and a white car version, so you can choose the design that best suits your vibe.