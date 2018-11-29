It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmahanakwanzika everywhere you go, and if this year is anything like the year before, and the year before that, the holiday season is going to be a lot. Don’t get me wrong, Thanksgiving through New Year's is by far the most wonderful time of the year. But it’s also the germiest, definitely the most expensive, and, between budgeting for gifts, buying them, hosting parties, and attending them, the holiday season can be demanding AF. My advice? Think of the best gifts for people who are always stressed, and start doling them out early, because someone who is naturally an anxious person probably struggles a little extra around the holidays.

Listen, I know myself, and even though this time of year is my absolute favorite, the social demands can be enough to make anyone’s head spin. The truth is, the holiday season rarely mirrors those picture-perfect images depicted in every made-for-TV Hallmark film, and if you know someone who sweats the small stuff on the regular, imagine how they must feel trying to balance family dinners with ugly sweater parties, office grab bags, and so on.

Trust me, more often than not, the most perfect gift isn't the trendiest or most expensive on the market. Sometimes, the only thing your loved ones really want, or need, is to be heard, and to feel comforted. So, rather than pick up yet another fair aisle sweater to add to their collection this year, think about the little things in life that make you feel calm, and spread it around. Here are a few ideas to inspire you.

A Mini Meditation Kit To Help Them Find Their Zen Saje Savasana Yoga & Meditation Kit $24.95 Saje FYI: You don't need a ton of space and a gigantic yoga mat to get your yogi on, and Saje recognizes that. For the 2018 holiday season, the brand introduced this mini yoga and meditation kit to its collection, and it's the perfect gift for anyone whose stress levels are constantly through the roof. The parcel contains everything your giftee will need to channel their inner zen: an eye pillow fragranced with calming lavender and chamomile, as well as a deliciously scented face and body mist to spritz and breathe in deeply.

A Lavender Candle To Brighten Their Mood LAFCO Lavender Amber Candle $42 LAFCO There's arguably nothing better than turning the lights down low after a long, grueling day, and lighting a few scented candles to set a calming mood. LAFCO's lavender amber blend also features notes of vanilla, tonka bean, and musk for solitude and focus, and the candle itself is 6.5 ounces, so it should last throughout the entire season.

A Gift Box Full Of Warm And Cozy Vibes BoxFox Fireside Gift Box $85 BoxFox I don't know about you, but when I'm feeling really stressed, my idea of the perfect wind-down includes something hot to drink, something fuzzy to wear, and, ideally, a nook by a fireplace. (But if there isn't a fireplace nearby, a lit candle would suffice.) BoxFox has come prepared this holiday season with a bunch of pre-packaged gifts that are basically bundles equipped with everything you need for self-pampering and soothing. My personal favorite is the above Fireside gift box, which comes with Compartes hot chocolate, a gigantic mug to sip from, matches, a candle, and a pair of fuzzy socks. I wasn't kidding — it's literally comfort in a box. Whoever's receiving this, you're welcome.

Treat Them To A Workout Class They've Been Dying To Try Barry's Bootcamp Any time I'm stressed AF, endorphins always make me happy. Gyms and studios that offer classes, like Barry's Bootcamp, sell gift cards so you can share the health with someone you love. Treat your BFF to that one class they've always said they wanted to try, and heck, why not join them? The holidays can be a tense time for everyone, so blow off some steam together at the gym, then have a classic vent sesh over a couple of peppermint mochas when you're both pooped.