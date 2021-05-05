76 'Shadow And Bone'-Inspired Group Chat Names For Your Crow Club Crew

Ever since you finished marathoning Netflix's Shadow and Bone, your group chat has been nonstop texting each other back and forth. You keep getting notifications as your besties send you different LOL-worthy memes and fandom TikToks. One of you may even be in the middle of a rewatch, and needing to keep the rest of the crew updated on your thoughts. To stay on the theme of your latest discussions, you need some Shadow and Bone-inspired group chat names to give your convo the upgrade it deserves.
Whether you and your friends have been besties since you were kids like Mal and Alina or you're a ride-or-die crew like Kaz, Inej, and Jesper, a group chat is a must. Furthermore, no group chat is complete without a fun name, so it just makes sense that you would give your Shadow and Bone-loving friends a group chat name worthy of the Grishaverse. Since the Netflix show covers not only Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone book trilogy, but the Six of Crows duology as well, there are a lot of references to pull from.
Go with a bold Nina line from the series if your friend group is full of sassiness or something heartfelt like Mal's letters to Alina for a crew that truly cares for one another. There's even a vast Grishaverse glossary of words you could adapt for your chat. All you need to do is send this list of 76 Shadow and Bone group chat names to your friends now, and see which one sticks out as a fave.
- The Ravkans
- Enter The Fold
- Darkling Darlings
- Malina Shippers
- Team Darklina
- The Six Of Crows
- Going Stag
- We Are Mapmakers
- Miserable Lumps Of Muscle
- The Mals To My Alina
- My True North
- Blue Irises Only
- My Amplifiers
- Heartrenders
- Oh, For Saints' Sake — Nina
- The Mighty Fjerdan
- Nina And Matthias Forever
- Love A Waffle Lot
- Sun Summoners
- Into The Grishaverse
- Heart Brekkers
- My Witches
- The Dregs
- Ketterdam Crew
- Hug The Goat — The Conductor
- Beware The Volcra
- My Healers
- My Corporalki Crew
- Drüskelle Dudes
- We Are Grisha
- Fine, Make Me Your Villain — The Darkling
- I'll Always Find You — Mal
- The Etherealki
- Second Army Brats
- Emotional Support Goats
- Jesper Forever
- On Wednesdays, We Wear Blue Kefta
- I See You Now — Mal
- Orphans Of Keramzin — The Darkling
- Oh Really Doe
- Meet Me In The Meadow — Mal
- Little Palace Guests
- Ketterdam Right
- Order Of Fabrikators
- Stag Party
- Jes Has A Point — Inej
- Follow — The Darkling
- Shadow Folders
- Tracking It Down
- Pen Pals
- Feeling Fold
- Sandskiff Sailing
- Just A Bunch Of Heretics
- Malina > Darklina
- Here Comes The Sun — The Beatles, "Here Comes The Sun"
- It's Only Your Shadow — Britney Spears, "Shadow"
- First Army Is The Worst, Second Army Is The Best
- We Are Otkazat’sya
- Dregs’s Crow Club
- It's Suli, For Friendship — Jesper
- Just Ask — Jesper
- I Heartrender You
- You Light Up My Life — Debby Boone, "You Light Up My Life"
- Hanging Witch You
- Witch Way To Fjerda
- Shadow And Bone Appetit
- The Sun To My Shadow
- Taking Over Ravka
- Summoning Some Fun
- Ketterdam Good Looking
- We'd Rather Be In Os Alta
- Materialki Mates
- Kerch Klub
- You Can't Summon With Us
- Order Of Summoners
- Water You Up To, Tidemakers