The world of Netflix's Shadow and Bone has so many interesting characters from Sun Summoner Alina Starkov to the Darkling (aka General Kirigan). It incorporates the entire Grishaverse from author Leigh Bardugo, which includes both the Shadow and Bone trilogy and King of Scars duology. From the King of Scars troupe, you get to meet Nina Zenik, a Heartrender Grisha, who is bold and strong in both the books and the new show. She has a bit of that sassiness that you aspire to have daily, so why not add a bit of that bravado to your Instagram posts with some Shadow and Bone Nina quotes?

Warning: Spoilers for Shadow and Bone, Season 1 follow. Things don't necessarily go Nina's way in the show. She's kidnapped by the Drüskelle and stuck with Matthias, who is not exactly the nicest to her. (He is a witch hunter, after all.) Ultimately, though, Nina wins him over with her charm. You've got some charming qualities as well, which is why any of these 41 Nina quotes from Shadow and Bone would work perfectly as a caption for your next Instagram post. Use one of her more blunt lines from the show when posting a selfie of yourself looking fab. You could even use a straight and to the point quote when you're off on your next daring adventure.