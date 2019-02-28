70 Funny Group Chat Names For Couples, Because Muffin Compares To Them

When you're in a relationship, you're so connected that you likely text bae throughout the day. It might be a sweet check-in to see how the other person's day is going, a funny Gif you know will make them laugh, or planning your next date night. In addition to your convo with your SO, you may also have a couples' group chat that's always lighting up with plans. This may be your friends or bae's friends (or a combo of the two) who are also coupled up. To keep things organized on your phone, you'll need funny group chat names for couples — and I'm here to help you out with just that.

Group chat names are necessary, and it can be so much fun coming up with the perfect name. For your bestie squad, you might have something punny like, "My Best-Teas" or "Gouda Friends," and for your family, it might be something sweet like, "Sibling Love." So, why not have a group chat name for your couples' crew?

You might already have inside jokes that could work, or a fun mashup of your names, but if you're in need of some inspiration, here are 70 funny ones to choose from. Find that one that will make you smile each time you open up that group chat.

1. Like A Waffle Lot

2. Whaley Cool Crew

3. Guac 'N' Roll

4. Berry Cool Crew

5. Tea-Riffic Baes

6. The Perfect Matches [Fire Emoji]

7. All The Brewtiful Couples

8. Tweethearts Only

9. My Favorite Human Beans

10. We've Fallen [Leaf Emoji]

11. Stud Muffins

12. Gouda Couples

13. One In A Melon Crew

14. Loaf Is All Around

15. Boo'd Up

16. Lime Yours

17. We Need A Game Night

18. Just Our Types

19. Muffin Compares To This Crew

20. Really Grate Friends

21. Only Gouda Times

22. Cornpatible Couples

23. Takes Two To Mango

24. Quite Fondue Of This Crew

25. A-Mason Group

26. Fine-Apple Couples

27. A-Maize-Ing Couples

28. Some Nice Pears

29. All You Knead Is Love

30. Lava In Here

31. Birds Of A Feather

32. Mermaid To Be Friends

33. Purrfect Pairs

34. Flamingood Couples

35. Pearfect Couples

36. Flantastic Fun

37. Thanks For Pudding Up With Us

38. Matchas In Heaven

39. Don't Kale Our Vibe

40. Love So Mochi

41. S'More Love

42. Significant Otters

43. Squad Ghouls

44. The Kiwi To Our Hearts

45. Owl You Need Is Love

46. Big Dill Couples

47. Love This Crew A Latte

48. Watts Up

49. Cerealsly The Best

50. Love From Head Tomatoes

51. Mint To Be

52. Butter Halves

53. Fantastic Four

54. Ketchup With Friends

55. The Hoppy Couples

56. Not Brangelina

57. Bon Chicka Chihuahua

58. Together Furever

59. Awesome Blossoms

60. The Bee's Knees

61. Fur Real Friends

62. Couple Up

63. We've Got Baecon

64. Tortellini Friends

65. We Beelong Together

66. Meow Friends

67. Rawrsome Squad

68. Taters Gonna Tate

69. We Take The Cake

70. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without