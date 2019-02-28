70 Funny Group Chat Names For Couples, Because Muffin Compares To Them
When you're in a relationship, you're so connected that you likely text bae throughout the day. It might be a sweet check-in to see how the other person's day is going, a funny Gif you know will make them laugh, or planning your next date night. In addition to your convo with your SO, you may also have a couples' group chat that's always lighting up with plans. This may be your friends or bae's friends (or a combo of the two) who are also coupled up. To keep things organized on your phone, you'll need funny group chat names for couples — and I'm here to help you out with just that.
Group chat names are necessary, and it can be so much fun coming up with the perfect name. For your bestie squad, you might have something punny like, "My Best-Teas" or "Gouda Friends," and for your family, it might be something sweet like, "Sibling Love." So, why not have a group chat name for your couples' crew?
You might already have inside jokes that could work, or a fun mashup of your names, but if you're in need of some inspiration, here are 70 funny ones to choose from. Find that one that will make you smile each time you open up that group chat.
1. Like A Waffle Lot
2. Whaley Cool Crew
3. Guac 'N' Roll
4. Berry Cool Crew
5. Tea-Riffic Baes
6. The Perfect Matches [Fire Emoji]
7. All The Brewtiful Couples
8. Tweethearts Only
9. My Favorite Human Beans
10. We've Fallen [Leaf Emoji]
11. Stud Muffins
12. Gouda Couples
13. One In A Melon Crew
14. Loaf Is All Around
15. Boo'd Up
16. Lime Yours
17. We Need A Game Night
18. Just Our Types
19. Muffin Compares To This Crew
20. Really Grate Friends
21. Only Gouda Times
22. Cornpatible Couples
23. Takes Two To Mango
24. Quite Fondue Of This Crew
25. A-Mason Group
26. Fine-Apple Couples
27. A-Maize-Ing Couples
28. Some Nice Pears
29. All You Knead Is Love
30. Lava In Here
31. Birds Of A Feather
32. Mermaid To Be Friends
33. Purrfect Pairs
34. Flamingood Couples
35. Pearfect Couples
36. Flantastic Fun
37. Thanks For Pudding Up With Us
38. Matchas In Heaven
39. Don't Kale Our Vibe
40. Love So Mochi
41. S'More Love
42. Significant Otters
43. Squad Ghouls
44. The Kiwi To Our Hearts
45. Owl You Need Is Love
46. Big Dill Couples
47. Love This Crew A Latte
48. Watts Up
49. Cerealsly The Best
50. Love From Head Tomatoes
51. Mint To Be
52. Butter Halves
53. Fantastic Four
54. Ketchup With Friends
55. The Hoppy Couples
56. Not Brangelina
57. Bon Chicka Chihuahua
58. Together Furever
59. Awesome Blossoms
60. The Bee's Knees
61. Fur Real Friends
62. Couple Up
63. We've Got Baecon
64. Tortellini Friends
65. We Beelong Together
66. Meow Friends
67. Rawrsome Squad
68. Taters Gonna Tate
69. We Take The Cake
70. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without