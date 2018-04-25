The upcoming Pink Moon on April 29, 2018 is going to be a time full of magic, rebirth, and renewal. If you're a yogi, then this Sunday will be the perfect time to get on your mat and explore the innermost parts of yourself through healthy, mindful movement. Adding some yoga poses for the Pink Moon into your flow will allow you to connect with your spiritual side and open your heart to the beauty of springtime growth that lies ahead.

I can't quite put my finger on it, but there's just something so enchanting and vibrant about the arrival of the Pink Moon (which, FYI, isn't actually the color pink — sorry, girl). After a long and dreary winter, this spring full moon represents revitalizing beauty, as well as a subtle reminder that, through the many ups and downs in life, there is always something stunningly glorious waiting on the other side of a period of dormant hibernation.

As you indulge in this Pink Moon yoga flow, think about where you were just a few weeks ago (on April 15, to be exact) during the new moon in Aries. Take pride in the progress you've made in such a short period of time, and honor that growth with these seven powerful yoga poses.

1 Crescent Lunge (Utthita Ashwa Sanchalanasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Start your sequence in a powerful high lunge, grounding your lower body and emanating energy through your fingertips to connect with the energy of the Pink Moon. Plant your back leg, and sink a bit deeper into your front knee as you open your chest with a bit of a back-bend. Allow your heart chakra to be vulnerable and perceptive as you honor the space you're currently occupying in your life, without judging it as "good" or "bad."

2 Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Pivot your back foot into a strong and rooted warrior II, extending your arms outward, making sure they're parallel to one other as you maintain focus and balance. Take slow, deep breaths as you hold your warrior II for a few inhales and exhales. Savor the present moment for exactly what it is, and trust that the universe has something good in store for you during this time of change.

3 Peaceful Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana) Yoga by Candace on YouTube Tilt your back arm backward to rest on your thigh, settling into the luxurious side stretch of peaceful warrior. Keep a deep bend in your front knee, and gaze up toward the sky, taking in the beautiful sight of the Pink Moon in all its glory. Let gratitude wash over you, and don't be afraid of what the future may hold.

4 Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) Gigi Yogini on YouTube Frame your front foot with your hands, and shift back into a downward facing dog. Spread your fingers wide, and draw your belly button in toward your spine, continuing to maintain your even ujjayi breaths. Now, repeat the sequence from crescent lunge to downward dog on the opposite side of your body. Take note of the different feelings you experience on the right and left sides of your body, and observe any sense of imbalance with curiosity, rather than judgment.

5 Side Plank (Vasisthasana) Howcast on YouTube Once you've settled back into downward facing dog, shift your weight forward into a plank pose, pausing here and activating your core for a moment. Then, shift your balance into your right hand as you maneuver yourself into a powerful and stable side plank. If your skill-set allows for this, gaze upward at your outstretched arm with a sense of glowing energy and newfound strength.

6 Wild Thing (Camatkarasana) Tonic on YouTube Open your body up into a beautiful, expansive wild thing pose. But rather than simply coming in and out of this asana, pause here and consider going deeper into the pose, opening up your heart space as wide as your body will allow. Meditate on the idea that the possibilities in your life are truly endless, and that the full moon is here to bring all of your goals and your dreams to fruition.