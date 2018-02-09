At one point or another, we've probably all felt as awkward as Winston. He is quite possibly my favorite character on New Girl, just because he's so relatable. As the seasons go on, we watch him gain a lot of confidence and befriend a cat. He learns that he's terrible at puzzles and most definitely color blind while in Mexico, and is the best bridesmaid a girl could ever ask for. In a lot of social situations, he's the underdog, and despite taking pranks way too far, he's almost the most average in the loft. The best Winston moments from New Girl are absolutely awkward, but only because they make us say, "same."

Our favorite loft-mates always keep life interesting. They're the best of friends, and we're constantly wondering if we'd get such a good deal on Craigslist, too. I mean, let's be honest — Jess really lucked out on this one. There's Nick, who is such a bum, but has big dreams involving zombie novels and running a bar (despite his desire to watch TV and eat dumplings all day). There's Schmidt, who is incredibly extra with his suits and social life. And then there's Jess, who is perfectly quirky and also oh-so-awkward.

Yes, we have a special place in our hearts for every single one of these characters. But, Winston takes the crepe because he ends up in the weirdest situations and handles them with his own personal style. Here are seven moments that we can totally relate to, and made us really fall in love with Winston.

1 When He Tried To Pull A Prank Giphy He either goes way too big, or way too small. Hitting someone with a ski, sticking a feather in their shoe, or dropping a badger on a wedding ceremony are all pretty out there. We're not really sure what Winston had in mind most of the time, but it's clear that pranks are just not his forte. Like Winston, we have some wild dreams and passions. Sometimes we should totally make them into our paycheck, but other times we should probably tell the world to watch out. We're lucky to have friends that keep us grounded, and help us out when it gets a little awkward.

2 When His Cat Was His Best Friend Giphy Your pet is totally your purr-son. We love our roommates, and there are so many moments from New Girl that make us miss our college besties. But, at the end of the day, our favorite friends are absolutely felines. Winston and Ferguson are the dynamic duo every fan wishes they could be a part of. They go to auditions, take selfies, and steal mugs together. If every breakup could end in a new best friend like this, we wouldn't mind being so single. Sure, sometimes they find themselves in rather hairy situations, but it's always all paws in when there's leftover pasta in the fridge.

3 When He Pretended To Be Sick To Avoid A Date Giphy We all let our nerves get the best of us sometimes, especially when it comes to dating. Sure, we wouldn't all sign ourselves up for the plague over a potentially awkward situation. But, Winston speaks to our souls when he pretends to have the sniffles in order to get quarantined by Schmidt. Our favorite sitcoms are always so good at reminding us of our worst relationship and first date fails. Before Winston finds Ali, Schmidt marries Cece, and Jess and Nick get together, they all have a handful of awkward situations they would love to forget. We sit on our couch and just say, "same." Love is a battlefield, but we have our best friend Winston to show us the awkward relationship ropes.

4 When He Got A Little Weird From A Fruity Drink Giphy Winston is undoubtedly so weird. Let's be honest, we all can be sometimes, with or without the fruity drink in hand. It's like we all have alter egos that we awkwardly let out in the world, but Winston's is honestly inspiring. Whether he's popping champagne at a wedding dress appointment, sipping out of a fun straw at the bar down the block, or carrying around a backpack of essentials for Nick's bar crawl — Winston loves to set his kind eyes on the sweeter things in life and is a totally amateur in social situations.

5 When He Had Sympathy PMS Giphy Many of us love to blame our life problems on two things: Mercury Retrograde, and our periods. When Winston got on Jess's cycle, it did kind of seem like he was stealing her thunder. But, we'll forgive him, because we so know the struggle. When the sympathy PMS (or our actual period) hits, you have to find soft pretzels and cry into your pillow. Maybe you'll even spend the afternoon doing a watercolor painting. Being totally in our feels means anything is possible, and Winston was awkwardly all of us dealing with his emotions.

6 When He Was On An Adjusted Sleep Schedule Giphy Never underestimate the power of a nap. Winston was seriously all of us when he declared that Saturdays are meant for sleeping. Sometimes the gang can really get rowdy, and when we don't get our solid eight hours, it's amazing how instantly it effects our mood. After a long week, we live for that time when we have to do nothing. I don't know if I could ever live the nocturnal lifestyle Winston did for his radio show, but I'll always appreciate bundling up in my bed with way too many blankets.