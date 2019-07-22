Weddings are so gorgeous when you look at them on Instagram. They're also beyond amazing in person, too, but there's a lot you don't see. For example, the flowers might have arrived two hours after they were expected (you may have even given up on them). Maybe the caterer got sick at the last minute, and it took hours to find a replacement. Maybe the cake even had gluten in it (JK, gluten is my favorite food group)! There are so many stories of weddings that didn't go as planned, but that doesn't mean they don't look amazing on social media afterward. In fact, it doesn't even mean they weren't amazing at the time!

I spoke to a bunch of people about their wedding days, and the stories they shared were amazing. Weddings can be absolutely thrilling, and not just because of the lifelong commitment. If you've ever planned a wedding, you'll know exactly how much work goes into it. It's not your fault if something goes wrong at your wedding — it's the most normal thing in the world, as these stories demonstrate. Hilarious, exciting, and sometimes chilling, these tales of weddings that didn't go as planned just go to show that love is the only thing that really matters.

Read on to find seven stories of weddings gone awry.

1. Free Cake A drunk florist accidentally pushed our beautiful wedding cake on the floor about an hour before we were to arrive at the reception. The baker had another cake available, so they improvised. The wedding planner kept it from me because she was worried I would freak out. I didn’t even realize it wasn’t the right cake. The florist paid for the cake and the flowers were free. — Lisa, 56

2. The Force Is With You Shutterstock Mine went mostly according to my plan, but my father did not appreciate the Darth Vader theme song playing when he was introduced. — Ashley, 31

3. What Happens In Vegas... Vegas wedding chapel: a nightmare. — Missy, 33

4. A Staff Gone Rogue I just got married on June 8! Our officiant ended up being a nut case, and our bartenders ended up doing their own thing, on top of other random issues. — Natalia, 30

5. Hurrican-you-say-woops My wedding ended up happening during a hurricane. We’d invited guests from all over the US to come down and celebrate in Mobile, then Hurricane Nate hit. Only ended up with about 35 people there. Everything was still so magical! — Monica, 28

6. A Perfect View Shutterstock We were supposed to get married in the Chicago skyline on a rooftop, but rain made us get married in front of Joe Amato's top fuel dragster. — Megan, 24