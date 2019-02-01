Out of all of the relationships you will have in your life, the longest and deepest connection will be the one with yourself. Whether you have a romantic partner or you're loving the single life, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to show yourself some extra love. Every day can be a self-care day, but there's something special about a holiday dedicated specifically to showing and accepting love that makes it a great reminder to nourish your heart and your body a little more than usual. These Valentine's Day gifts to give yourself are just the thing to help you celebrate you on Feb. 14 (and long after).

Whenever I think of self-love, the episode of Parks and Recreation when Donna and Tom dedicate an entire day to treating themselves comes to mind. It can be easy to talk yourself out of buying little goodies in order to save money or because you don't necessarily need them, but even a small special treat can do a lot in terms of bringing you joy. None of these gifts will break the bank, so choose one (or hey, a couple) that's perfect for your individual interests and you're sure to feel extra appreciated on the upcoming holiday. As you open up your present from yourself, take a moment to meditate on all of the wonderful things you love about who you are.

Make your yoga practice extra fun GRRRL Yoga Mat $39 Society6 This super cute yoga mat is thick enough to get you through a lifetime of sun salutations, but light enough that you'll be able to carry it around without batting an eye. Plus, the trendy design is just the thing to bring you a smile every time you unroll your mat.

Bring some nature into your home White Hydrangea and Lily Bouquet $38 The Bouqs Company Who says you have to wait for someone else to buy you flowers? If the cold weather has really been hitting you hard, bring some reminders of new life into your home with this sweet floral bouquet. The arrangement of snapdragons, roses, lilies, and green mini hydrangeas is built to last for weeks so you'll be able to enjoy them long after Valentine's Day passes.

Read poetry that speaks to your heart The Carrying: Poems $15 Amazon Poetry can be a romantic way to show love to your SO, but it's also a great way to care for your own spirit. Set aside some time for yourself to snuggle up distraction-free with Ada Limón's latest book, which is full of tenderness, strength, and astounding love.

Expand your love of drawing 50 Ways to Draw Your Beautiful, Ordinary Life $16 Amazon If drawing helps you calm your mind, you'll love this step-by-step guide to creating beautiful doodles. Plus, this book is packed with goodies like postcards and and colored paper to inspire your creativity even more.

Transform your bath routine Flower Field Bathtub Tea $15 Modern Primal Soap Co. This bath soak is so beautiful that you might have a hard time deciding whether to use it or display it in your bathroom in a pretty glass jar. The next time you want to show your body some extra love, scatter some of this mixture in the tub and you'll float with hibiscus and chamomile flowers. Even better, you'll be supporting a women-owned small business, which is an absolute bonus.