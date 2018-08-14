7 Things You Can't Control In Life, So Learn To Let Go As Soon As Possible

Some things in life are out of your control. You may run into people you don't get along with at a party, or have to wait forever in line for a cup of coffee. A flight might get canceled at least once in your lifetime, and you have to trust that fate will find your soulmate. You'd rather know exactly how a situation is going to play out, rather than seeing what happens later on. The things you can't control in life can seriously disrupt your peace of mind, though. Learn how to let go of them as soon as possible.

Your new favorite phrase should be, "It is what it is." This line tells the world that you've accepted the current situation in its entirety, and are ready to move on. You're leaving behind your worries and stresses for a simpler option, and not wasting your energy on something that wasn't ever in your hands. Let me tell you: The second you make this shift, you'll find a whole lot of happiness and be a bit more positive, too.

The only thing you have control over is yourself. You can take charge of your decisions, attitude, and reactions — but that's about it. Figuring out other people's problems, or every part of a conversation will be exhausting after a while. So, pinky promise me that you'll learn to let go of these seven things in life, purely because they're not in your control.

1 Change Giphy On the one hand, one of the worst things about life is that everything changes, even the good things. On the other hand, the beautiful thing about life is that nothing stays the same. So, your most chaotic weeks and Mercury retrograde won't be around forever. (Phew!) As much as you wish time was in your hands, it's not. The sun will set on amazing memories, and you'll wake up to a brand new day, where anything could happen. It sounds intimidating, and you're probably wondering what you can do to make change slow down. Truth is, you just have to learn to go with the flow, and look at these differences as opportunities to do something new and exciting with life.

2 The Weather Giphy Some days, you'll wake up to a whole lot of rain or piles of snow. Your beach plans will get put aside, or you'll have to skip out on coffee just to clean off your car. At first, you'll be so frustrated at the world, and complaining to all of your friends. But, don't let that feeling linger all day long, because the weather is out of your control. You have to just make the most of a rainy day, and try to find the bright side. Let go of what could've been, and move around your schedule a bit. The downpour has to stop at some point — am I right?

3 Traffic Giphy Always be prepared to hit some traffic. Right now, you may try to find alternative routes before you leave the house, and that's a great idea. But, sometimes the situation will be out of your control. You'll run into a bunch of cars and instantly go into stress mode. Truth is, waiting can be the worst, but your mindset can make it better. Especially when you're in a rush to get somewhere, you seemingly always hit a jam on the highway. You're bumper-to-bumper with the cars around you, and in the moment, there's nowhere to go. You could complain your way through it, or learn to accept it. At this point, you'll get there when you get there.

4 The Past Giphy The past is the past. You can't change it, and whatever has happened is out of your control. Growing up, you may have learned this lesson from Rafiki in The Lion King. He hit Simba on the head, and taught him how to move on. At the time, you didn't know how important this lesson is when it comes to life. Truth is, the past can hurt, but it's also whatever you make of it. You can choose to let those embarrassing memories go, or hold onto them forever. You may hold onto your favorite moments from the past, and let them fuel your passions in the future. That's OK, too. Just make sure you're doing whatever is best for you, based on the present moment and who you are as a person now — not back then.

5 The Future Giphy The future, like the past, isn't in your control. You can try and put together a five-year plan, or figure out where you'll be every step of the way. But, truth is, there's bound to be at least one thing that happens that wasn't on your itinerary. Maybe you'll end up falling in love, or unexpectedly finding a city that you'd like to call home. You may change your career path, or decide to pursue your wildest dreams. These things are unexpected, and honestly the best parts of life. Learn to let go of where you think you're supposed to be, and focus on where you are right now. After all, you can control your actions and reactions in the present moment.

6 Other People's Minds Giphy Right now, you're probably thinking, "No duh, you can't control someone else's mind!" Yes, I understand it sounds straight out of the comic books. But, hear me out, because you're likely guilty of trying to take charge of other people's thoughts and feelings, too. You may have been in a relationship where your significant other started to feel a different way, or a conversation where the other person doesn't agree with your opinion. You tried to convince them for hours to see things differently, but it's entirely out of your control. Learn to let it go and focus on how you react in these situations instead.