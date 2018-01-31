7 Signs Your Relationship Will Last A Year Or More, According To Real Women
I remember attending a summer barbecue one year with my partner at the time. One of our friends casually asked how long we had been together and we — just as casually — responded that it had actually been a year that weekend. We didn't celebrate the occasion or post any photos online but to me, that signaled the moment our relationship became an even more serious one. I'm sure there are preliminary signs your relationship will last beyond the one-year point or signs that it'll even make it there but I needed the reassurance of actually achieving that first major milestone.
Not everyone feels the same way. Some women say they know immediately when their relationship is going to last and when it isn't. I, a fervent disbeliever, thought this was some sort of sorcery every other woman learned when they were younger while I was memorizing Bible verses in Catholic school. Was I out sick the day everyone got their Magic 8 Ball of relationships or something?
I was determined to find out exactly what these women looked for in every new relationship. How did they know that they'd make it past those first few weeks where both people pretend to be busy for hours before texting back? This is my least favorite phase and if there's a light at the end of this Millennial tunnel, I'd love to know.
Here's what seven women say are telltale signs your relationship is built to last. If any of these scream you and your partner, you can start planning your one-year anniversary Instagram caption now.
If one of you walks away from an argument without any interest in resolving the problem, it's safe to say it'll be just as easy to walk away from the relationship.
Meeting your partner's friends is crucial in the beginning stages of a relationship so this is a logical next step.
Not all signs are good; some signs actually read "Hazard Ahead" in big, bold letters.
Talking about the future together suggests that you imagine a future with them in it and vice versa. Translation: If they've seen your wedding Pinterest board and they're still around, it's a go.
- ikc_
I've found that this rule works for friendships, too. It's OK to sit in silence sometimes.
What I'm sensing is that being passive aggressive when there's tension in a relationship might not be the best move.
It's true what they say — love is a two-way street.
Know that relationships might not last... not because both people don't care about each other but simply because they have changed.
Also know that uncertainty isn't necessarily a bad thing.
As for me, I'm more of a live-in-the-moment kind of gal and that's OK, too.
As much as I'd love to buy into the genius of this cheat sheet, I know that real life is a lot less predictable. The truth is, every relationship you enter into is an emotional risk but hopefully, the reward is well worth it.
