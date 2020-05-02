7 Shows Like 'Outer Banks' To Watch If You're Craving More Adventure

After Netflix's newest teen drama Outer Banks was released on April 15, the hijinks pulled off by five mischievous North Carolina teens had viewers instantly hooked. If you watched all 10 episodes of Season 1 and are eagerly searching for more shows like Outer Banks, you're in luck. While there might only be one group of Pogues, there are lots of other series to scratch that Outer Banks itch.

What makes the Netflix series such a hit isn't just the wildly attractive cast or the enteral-summer vibes. It's the seemingly effortless mix of mystery, romance, and adventure. While plenty of other shows offer teen love triangles and hot guys with floppy hair (hello, Gossip Girl), Outer Banks is on a whole different level thanks to its added layers of murder, treasure hunting, and class commentary.

Since viewers have to wait for news on whether Netflix will renew the series, now's the perfect time to pick up a new show. Whether it's the paradise-like location, the loyal group of friends, the forbidden romance, or the heart-pounding scrapes with death, the components that make Outer Banks so coveted can be found in other rewatch-worthy series, as long as you know where to look.

1. 'The Society' Just like the Pogues, The Society's group of high school students are living a life of freedom. Unlike the Pogues, however, it's not because they're neglected — it's because the towns adults have mysteriously gone missing. In addition to finding love and forming alliances, the mystery they're trying to solve is what happened to the rest of the population. It might not be treasure, but honestly? A hug from Mom might be worth $400 million in gold in this teen drama.

2. 'Riverdale' Easily one of today's most popular teen dramas, Riverdale is a modern take on the characters found in the Archie Comics. While the Core Four (Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead) gets involved with the usual teen drama (hot hookups, high school conflicts, and a few musical numbers), there's plenty of mystery and dark secrets to keep adventurer-lovers hooked. They may not be finding treasure or exploring the sea, but the small-town vibe, close-knit community, and serious friendships are all on par with Outer Banks.

3. 'Elite' Just like the Pogues, these working-class teens are trying to uncover a murder mystery, but instead of someone's father dying, it's one of their classmates. While the Elite group might be enrolled in an exclusive Spanish private school, they're not total Kooks... yet.

4. 'Bloodline' Say hello to what could be Outer Banks' older, darker sibling. Released in 2015, Bloodine has all the hot and humid vibes of the Outer Banks, thanks to its Florida Keys location, and will immediately make you want to trade your sweats for a swimsuit. The three-season series covers everything from family to murder to economic divides to fights on boats — does that ring a bell, OBX fans?

5. 'The Vampire Diaries' Centered around a high-school girl who has feelings for two painfully hot immortal brothers, The Vampire Diaries is full of more than just teen crushes and early 2000s fashion. The small-town location, attractive cast, and one-of-a-kind obstacles make this an easy watch for anyone missing the Pogues. Plus, since the series sparked two spinoffs (The Originals and Legacies), both of which are also on Netflix, there's plenty to keep viewers busy in The Vampire Diaries universe.

6. 'Nancy Drew' The queen of solving mysteries, the iconic Nancy Drew will fill any void you're missing while fans wait for John B. and the rest of his gang to hopefully return for another season. While the characters are slightly older (college-aged vs. high school), it's pretty clear the Pogues didn't stand for usual teen rules anyway, so the high-drama storylines have a similar feel.