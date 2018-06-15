7 Rose Delivery Services To Try This Summer For Convenient "Rose All Day" Sipping
It's "rosé all day" once summer rolls around, and there has never been a better time to be a fan of the tasty pink wine. There are plenty of options when it comes to picking out a bottle for all your rosé needs this season. Even better news is that thanks to the invention of alcohol delivery, you don't have to panic when you run out of the good stuff at your backyard BBQ. Of course, apps that bring the booze to you have a wide variety of liquor, beer, and wine, but the rosé selection is out of this world. Here are seven rosé delivery services to help your summer run smoothly (if you're 21 years or older).
If you're the planner of the group, then you're probably the one who is in the wine aisle doing not-so-fun "wine math" to figure out how many bottles of rosé your crew will need for your annual summer backyard bash. While you can do your best to plan ahead, sometimes you run out of the good stuff and need a few more bottles ASAP. You can still keep having fun with all your besties when you take advantage of the rosé delivery apps that will keep the pink wine flowing.
1Drizly
The Drizly app is a good choice to fulfill your rosé needs this summer, because it delivers in 26 U.S. states and Canada. Some of the most popular cities include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. According to the website, Drizly usually delivers your order within one hour, so you won't wait around forever for a rosé refill.
Once you make sure Drizly delivers to your area, you can choose from a wide selection of rosé wines. Some of the popular options include Dark Horse Rosé and Bertrand Cotes Des Roses Rosé. Of course, prices will vary depending on where you live, but you can also come across great deals, like 25 percent off a bottle.
2Minibar Delivery
Not only does the Minibar Delivery app have a fun name that lets you know exactly what you're getting, but it also delivers to 38 cities nationwide, per its website. More often than not, you'll get your order in one hour or less.
That means you won't have to watch the clock as you wait for your order of popular brands like Apothic Rosé or White Girl Rosé. There are varying delivery fees, but you can find savings when you share a $10 coupon with a friend in order to get $10 off your next Minibar Delivery order.
3Saucey
While the Saucey app only delivers to six cities, you can also order two-day shipping in most states. If you live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, and Chicago, you can order your rosé to be delivered in as little as 30 minutes.
With a rosé selection that includes sips like Whispering Angel Rosé and Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, you're sure to keep the party going all summer long with a quick purchase in the Saucey app.
4Amazon Prime Now
Amazon Prime Now announced the exciting news of on-demand alcohol delivery in August 2017, and 12 lucky cities can get their booze delivered with the app in two hours or less. Popular cities include Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.
With Amazon Prime Now, you can get your hands on affordable and delicious rosé wines like Charles & Charles Rosé and Dark Horse Rosé. There's no delivery charge for a two-hour wait, but you can get the goods in under an hour for just eight bucks.
5SWILL
Swill is available for instant delivery in 11 cities nationwide. Rosé lovers in cities like New York City, Washington D.C., and Miami can order wines like Baronnie de Coussergues Rosé and White Girl Rosé to be delivered in under an hour.
If you're not in one of the 11 on-demand delivery cities, you can also have rosé shipped from Swill via FedEx to 48 U.S. states. Per its website, there are no price markups on its products, so you're not getting ripped off just because you underestimated your rosé needs.
6Delivery.com
Delivery.com can quickly take care of the rosé needs in 11 cities nationwide, including: Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.
You can order instant delivery for wines like Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, Gruet Brut Rosé, and Perelada Cava Brut Rosé. Plus, if you use Delivery.com to keep the rosé flowing all summer long, you can earn Delivery Points that you may put toward your next order, according to the website. So, your rosé deliveries this season might even pay for themselves by the time Labor Day rolls around.
7Instacart
Instacart is a go-to for all your delivery needs, so you know that it has your back when it comes time to replenish the rosé this summer. Even better news is that Instacart delivers to plenty of cities all across the United States.
You can even find coupons on wine selections like Villa des Anges Old Vines Rosé and Château Beauchene Côtes du Rhône Rosé. Once again, deals and prices vary by your location, but you're sure to find the perfect bottle for any summer day.
When the sun is out all day in the summer, nothing sounds better than relaxing with your besties and a bottle (or two) or rosé. Thanks to these delivery apps, you can keep your rosé glass filled. So, sip away and enjoy all the perks of rosé delivery this season.