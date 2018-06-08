7 Canned Rose Wines That Are Perfect For National Rose Day
When it seems like there is a new national "holiday" every single day, it can be easy to tune them out. Well, if you're a fan of pink wine, then you'll want to pay close attention to the calendar on Saturday, June 9, 2018. That's right, National Rosé Day land on June 9 this year, and there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate it. By now, you probably have a go-to bottle of rosé, but why not try thinking beyond the bottle this summer? Here are seven canned rosé wines that perfect for sipping on National Rosé Day (if you're 21 years or older).
Canned wine might not be the first drink that pops into your mind when you think about having a glass of rosé with your besties, but it is totally having a moment right now. Not only is canned wine the perfect excuse to break out all the fun koozies that are usually reserved for the beer-filled days of summer, but canned wine in 2018 is just as delicious as its bottled counterpart. Since these canned wines are ready to drink as packaged, you won't have to worry about forgetting the wine opener or wine glasses when you bring a case of canned rosé to your BFF's National Rosé Day shindig.
1Lila Bubbly Rosé
Lila Wines Four-Pack Bubbly Rosé Cans, $12, Ninety Plus Cellars
This new canned libation from Lila Wines is perfect for any summer day thanks to the specially designed internal coating of the aluminum can. Lila Wine's Bubbly Rosé wine is from the Veneto region of Italy, and it boasts flavors of strawberries, passion fruit, and rose petals.
Plus, Lila's Bubbly Rosé has the bubbly effervescence you crave in a sparkling wine. Complete with a 12-percent ABV, the Bubbly Rosé will have you feeling really good during all your summer beach days — so it's probably best to drink some actual H2O as you sip your pretty cans of Bubbly Rosé by the water.
2Eufloria Aromatic Rosé
Eufloria Aromatic Rosé 375 mL Can, $6, Pacific Rim and Company
Eufloria's canned version of your favorite pink wine is a sweet, semi-sparkling rosé that will pair well with all the happy hours this season. The Aromatic Rosé canned wine has flavors of strawberry, peach, and citrus blossom.
With a 12 percent ABV, this gorgeously-designed canned rosé also packs a punch, so it's perfect for those slow-sipping summer days. Even though you might not want to get rid of the colorful can, you'll be happy to know that it's also 100 percent recyclable.
3The Drop Rosé
The Drop 24-pack Rosé Cans, $80, The Drop Wine
The Drop's version of the canned good stuff is described on its website as a "Provence style, dry rosé blend with a light spritz." Even though The Drop Rosé is made in California, the distinct can design was inspired by a trip to the Greek Islands where "rosé was the obvious choice but broken glass and missing corkscrews were major party fouls."
Each rosé can has an 11-percent ABV, so don't be fooled by the light crispness of this sip.
4Ah-So Rosé
Four-Pack Ah-So Rosé Cans, $20, check local distributors
This canned rosé from Spain is brand new to the market. With its 22-state April 2018 release in the United States, Ah-So Rosé introduced its 100-percent estate grown Spanish rosé.
Its name comes from the "funny looking wine opener with two prongs," according to the website, and when the improbable tool pulled a cork from a wine bottle, people would say "'Ach-So,' which is a German saying for 'Ah, now I see.'"
With its unique name, crisp rosé flavor, and a 12.5-percent ABV, Ah-So Rosé might just become your new canned summer staple.
5Babe Rosé With Bubbles
Four-Pack Babe Rosé With Bubbles Cans, $17, Swish Beverages
This canned libation comes from the same company that brought you White Girl Rosé. These easy-to-transport cans of the pink stuff are the perfect way to enjoy your rosé this season.
Babe Rosé With Bubbles has light, fruity flavors of honeydew and cantaloupe to keep you refreshed all season long. It also has the light bubbles that will pair perfectly with all the summer fare at your next backyard BBQ bash.
Plus, its 12-percent ABV will have you thinking you're drinking from your White Girl Rosé bottle when you're actually sipping from the modern-looking blue-and-white can of Babe Rosé With Bubbles.
6Lila Rosé
Lila Wines Four-Pack Rosé Cans, $12, Ninety Plus Cellars
This is the OG sips from Lila Wines. The original canned Lila Rosé is a light and crisp wine from France with flavors of red berries and orange peel.
With its pink geometric design, you'll might even want to grab a case just to have something pretty to look at this season. Thankfully, it has a delicious flavor and aromas of fresh watermelon and strawberries to go along with its fun aesthetic.
Keeping in line with its canned rosé companions, Lila Rosé also boasts a 12-percent ABV.
7Underwood Rosé Bubbles
Underwood Four-Pack Rosé Bubbles Cans, $28, Union Wine Company
This pretty pastel pink can of Underwood Rosé Bubbles will give you flavors of wild strawberry, tart cherries, and fruit cocktail.
The Oregon-made wine has an 11-percent ABV, and it's also complete with the pink bubbles that make rosé so fun to drink. Per the website, you can take this "ready-to-travel" wine anywhere you want to enjoy your rosé this season.
When it comes to rosé, you can think outside the bottle this season and discover these delicious pink sips you can get in a can. Cheers!