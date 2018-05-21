7 Pickle Flavored Foods You Can Buy Right Now & Probably Need In Your Life

Food trends come and go, but favorite flavors tend to stick around. One crunchy snack that seems to have an ever-devoted following is the pickle. You can enjoy it as a spear, sliced on your sandwich, or whole right out of the jar. It turns out, there are actually plenty of other ways to enjoy that salty, sour pickle flavor you crave. Here are seven pickle-flavored foods you can buy right now to take your pickle obsession to another level.

If you're into pickle-flavored foods that don't immediately sounds like they'd work, you're not alone. Pickle-flavored foods are having a total moment right now, and plenty of people are very much into it. For example, Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. in New York City is serving up pickle-flavored soft serve. Yep, you read that right. Pickle-flavored ice cream actually exists, and it's getting some rave reviews.

Not only does pickle-flavored ice cream exist, but there is an entire restaurant devoted to the pickle. Jacob's Pickles in New York City is from the same group behind Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co.'s pickle-flavored ice cream. Jacob's Pickles truly celebrates the crunchy condiment. On the restaurant's website it reads,

A pickle is more than just 'a pickle.' For us, pickles have a real place at the table. Thoughout history, pickles have had a major role in food culture. We're inspired by the pickle and use it to help us elevate comfort food to new levels.

Well, you can take all of your foods to new levels with these tasty pickle-flavored foods.

1 Pickle Mints Amazon Accoutrements Dill Pickle Flavored Mints, $5, Amazon I get it, this particular pickle-flavored treat might be best suited for the die-hard pickle fans. If you're constantly craving that dill pickle flavor, you can try the dill-flavored mints from Accoutrements. The reviews on Amazon are slightly mixed, but plenty of people who tried these mints said they delivered the pickle flavor they were looking for. I probably wouldn't recommend these mints for their breath-freshening power, but they are great if you just gotta have that pickle flavor in a handy tin when you're on the go.

2 Pickle Juice Soda Soda Emporium Four-Pack Rocket Fizz Pickle Juice Soda, $11, Soda Emporium Again, pickle fanatics are probably the ones who will enjoy this sip the most. If you dare to switch out your Diet Coke for a Pickle Juice Soda, you'll get the taste of "fresh Pickle Juice Soda with cane sugar," according to Soda Emporium. If you're accustomed to gulping the juice straight from the pickle jar once the crunchy spears are gone, then you might like this pickle juice beverage that is intentionally made for sipping. Plus, the bottle is designed for gulping, so you'll likely make less of a mess.

3 Dill Pickle Chips Amazon 365 Everyday Value Dill Pickle Potato Chips, $3, Amazon You can't really go wrong with potato chips, can you? These dill pickle-flavored chips from 365 Everyday are the perfect way for you to get that dill pickle flavor you crave (plus some crunch!). They're described on Amazon as "naturally flavored," so you know you'll get that spot-on pickle flavor you're looking for. These chips are also the perfect complement to any meal that you think could use a little pickle flavor (AKA all meals).

4 Dill Pickle Dip Amazon Heluva Good! Dill Pickle Dip, $3, Amazon Chips and dip fans, this is for you. This dill pickle dip is described on Amazon as a "refreshing, creamy, dill-infused dip." Now, I don't know how much more of a pickle punch it packs compared to a regular dill dip, but it has pictures of pickles on the packaging, so I'm gonna go ahead and judge this dip by its cover and expect some tasty pickle flavor. Plus, you can try dipping your pickle chips in the dill dip for the tastiest pickle-flavored snack you've ever eaten.

5 Pickle-Flavored Popcorn Amazon Angie's 12-Pack BOOMCHICKAPOP Dill Pickle Flavored Popcorn, $46, Amazon If you were intrigued by the pickle-flavored chips but wanted a different kind of crunch, then Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Dill Pickle Popcorn is just what you need. The flavor is described on Amazon as "perfectly pickled popcorn." A bag of this stuff is the perfect way to switch up movie night. Ditch the buttered popcorn in favor of this pickle-flavored version, and you'll satisfy a pickle popcorn craving you didn't even know you had.

6 Dill Pickle Cashews Amazon Emerald Dill Pickle Cashews, $5, Amazon You're probably wondering how there can even be another crunchy snack with some tasty pickle flavor. I know, it seems to good to be true, but Emerald Dill Pickle Cashews are here to prove that even the loftiest pickle dreams can come true. The cashews are covered in a dill pickle-flavored seasoning to give your boring old afternoon snack a little kick. It doesn't sound like you can really go wrong with this snack. Cashews are a tasty midday bite on their own, and the addition of pickle flavoring can only make them that much better, right?