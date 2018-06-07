Thank goodness for dads. I don't know about you, but mine is like my best friend. He's the one who would put my hair in a ponytail before summer camp, and picked me up from pre-school back in the day. He tells jokes like it's his job, and never fails to update me on the latest Game of Thrones theories. Oh yes — dad is the real MVP, because he's quite the character and has been there since day one. There are a few lessons your dad teaches you in your 20s that you should really never forget, no matter how old you get.

As a kid, he likely taught you how to ride your bike, or suggested that you start dipping your Oreos in a glass of milk. Don't get me wrong, you will never leave those lessons behind in life, either. But now that you're a bit more grown, you probably look to Dad for advice on the things you're facing in the real world.

You may ask him how to start a business, or what beer is best to try at the brewery. You'll get his two cents on the latest argument you had with your sibling, and always look up to him when it comes to handling your relationships. No matter how many besties you have in your life, he'll always be the best shoulder to cry on. Truth is, he's been your rock, and these seven lessons you're likely learning from him right now.

1 Always Have Some "Me" Time Giphy Your dad will make sure to remind you the importance of "me" time in your 20s. Especially nowadays, we tend to get so caught up in the next best thing, that we forget to appreciate what's happening right now. We don't slow down and give ourselves time alone to process everything amazing that's going on in life. Do we even know how to stop and smell the roses? He'll be the first to tell you that taking some time to yourself when you're sipping on your coffee in the morning will mean the world in the long-run.

2 Be Sure To Budget Yourself Giphy When you're trying to adult, there are so many things you're handling for the first time. You have to call the landlord because your water heater broke, and don't you dare forget about that cable bill that needs to be paid. It can be hard to keep up. Not to mention, in between dealing with the real world, you want to travel and treat yo' self a bit. Your dad will be the one in your 20s to step in and help you create your first budget. He'll tell you all about expenses versus income, and he'll be the voice in your head when you're wondering if you can splurge on sushi. Believe it or not, with your finances in place, that California roll fits right into your cash flow.

3 Give Your Passions A Try Giphy Nobody will remind you to believe in yourself like your dad. You may have just graduated college, or are contemplating switching majors at school. Figuring out exactly what you want to do for the rest of your life is honestly quite the loaded question. But, giving your passions a try is something that you should never put on the back burner. Your dad worked hard, and likely has instilled a lot of that same ambition in you. He'll encourage you to shoot your shot while you're young, and have all the energy and inspiration. What do you have to lose?

4 Hang With Your Family Giphy No matter how old you get, there's always time for family. When you're in your 20s, you may be living in your own apartment or maybe moving to a new city. Between your friendships, relationship, and busy work schedule, you won't have much free time left to hang with your dad. He'll ask you to come home for a weekend, or maybe grab breakfast at the diner. Sure, you'll still get embarrassed by your dad's jokes at dinner. But, you wouldn't trade these moments for the world, and are happy that he constantly shows you the value in spending some sweet time with your siblings, too.

5 Be Logical When It Comes To The Big Things Giphy I have my dad to thank for bringing me back down to Earth. Sometimes when we get so caught up in what we want out of life, or just in chasing our dreams, we forget to look at the logistics of things. For example, if you've always wanted to move to the West Coast, then you may be totally wrapped up in the beaches and all-around lifestyle there. You may forget that you have to figure out an apartment, and maybe a new job if you can't work remotely. Yes, sometimes hearing the reality of a situation isn't always what you want. But, your dad always has the best intentions by making sure you think out the big things before you make any major mistakes.

6 Always Laugh At Yourself Giphy Leave it to Dad to always be laughing. A majority of the time, he's cracking up over something he said. He'll tell a joke to a crowded room and be crying over how witty he was in the moment. It may go over everyone else's head, but he doesn't seem to care one bit. Truth is, you'll make some mistakes or just need to take control of your own happiness. Your dad will teach you in your 20s to keep a sense of humor in most situations, because it adds a lot of life to your years.