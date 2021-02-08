7 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Basket Ideas To DIY For Your Sweetheart

Time really does fly when you're in love, and Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. If you still haven’t found the perfect gift, consider one of these last-minute Valentine's Day gift basket ideas that you can quickly put together for your partner. A gift basket is a super cute way to deliver a few thoughtful gifts to your bae all together. The fun comes from picking out a theme that fits your loved one's vibe.

Since you know your partner better than anyone else, you know exactly what will give them heart eyes on Feb. 14. If the quickest way to their heart is enjoying a tasty meal, cook their favorite foods and put everything together in an adorable picnic basket. Or, perhaps your sweetheart would enjoy some pampering. Assemble a relaxing Valentine's Day gift basket that's filled with spa products like a DIY sugar scrub and rejuvenating face mask. There's even a Netflix and chill-inspired basket idea to put together among these seven Valentine's Day basket ideas for the best V-Day ever.

You just need to think outside the box (or basket) with these ideas, and pull together a last-minute gift your SO will remember forever.

1. The "Netflix And Chill" Basket Martinns/E+/Getty Images Put together the ultimate movie night basket that includes snacks like speciality popcorn. You can also include hot cocoa, chocolates, and even a cozy loungewear set that you tie-dye yourself for the "chill" part of Netflix and chill.

2. The "You Deserve A Treat" Basket Treat your partner to an at-home spa day with a basket filled with relaxing goodies. If you follow #DIYBeauty on TikTok, there are so many easy tutorials for products such as face masks and body scrubs. Make a DIY scalp scrub or a green tea mask. Include a cute, personalized gift card in the basket that says, "For an at-home spa day by your sweetheart," so your SO knows just what they're getting.

3. The "Perfect Picnic" Basket Gather up all the ingredients you need to make your partner their favorite dishes. Then, on V-Day, make them a delicious meal and put it in a picnic basket. Be sure to include everything you need for a picnic in the living room as well, like a blanket and some candles. Wrap up your romantic dinner for two with strawberries dipped in chocolate.

4. The "You're The Sweetest" Basket Vrinda Mahesh/500px/Getty Images If candy and sweets are your partner's favorite part of Valentine's Day, put together a basket filled with desserts and goodies. Make brownies and red velvet cupcakes, and add a mason jar filled with your partner's favorite candy. This idea is super cute and will come in handy whenever your SO needs something sweet.

5. The "Throwing It Back" Basket Get nostalgic and put together a throwback basket filled with everything your partner loved as a kid. Include some DIY slime and a cootie catcher with punny Valentine's Day sayings on it. There are even Dunkaroos copycat recipes on YouTube you can try so your SO can enjoy something sweet.

6. The "Plant Bae" Basket If your partner is a plant parent, give them a basket that will make their heart totally bloom. If you're feeling crafty, paint some candy hearts on clay pots. You can even make a macrame plant hanger. Top off the basket with a Valentine's Day card and fresh flowers to show your partner you really lilac them a lot.