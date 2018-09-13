Halloween is a time for self-expression, so you shouldn't let gendered costumes get in the way of showing off your creativity come Oct. 31. If you and your partner, BFF, sibling, or anyone else, really, are looking for a unique costume idea that isn't specifically made for one man and one woman (or two women, or two men), you may feel like your only option is to throw on white sheets and go as ghosts. Fear not, though, because these seven gender-neutral couples' costumes for Halloween 2018 are all way more original than that ghostly — er, I mean, ghastly idea.

Maybe you're seriously into makeup and you want to show off your skills, or perhaps you just want a getup that doesn't cost more than 20 bucks. Whatever your goal, I've got you covered. Trust me, in a sea of Bob's Burgers and Game of Thrones couples, you two are sure to stand out. And best of all, I've included links to all of the products you'll need for each costume idea, so you can just click, add to cart, order, and boom — you've won the holiday in just a few minutes.

Halloween might feel far away, but it's going to jump out at you before you know it. Don't get scared, be prepared; go with one (or more!) of these costume ideas that any pair can easily rock.

4 Freudian Slips lovesimonmovie on Twitter Fake Beard, $4.90, Amazon Black Slip Dress, $14.95, Amazon If you were obsessed with Martin's costume in Love, Simon, why not use it as inspiration for this year's couples costume? Martin's character proved that no matter what your gender, you can totally wear a dress. For this simple costume, you and your partner should both rock fake gray beards and black slips. Print out Freudian words like "id," "ego," and "super-ego," and glue them to your slips to complete the look.

5 Wine & Cheese Stocksy/Lyuba Burakova Cheesehead Hat, $35.35, Amazon Cheese Baseball Cap, $12.99, Amazon Loose T-Shirt Dress In Wine Red, $18.99, Amazon This costume might be cheesy, but that's what makes it so cute. The "cheese" can wear a standard cheese hat or opt for the more stylish baseball cap option. Dress in golden yellow and paint on or glue felt circles to your clothes to look like Swiss cheese. The "wine" should wear a deep red outfit and accessorize with a headband or necklace made out of corks. Another option is to use styrofoam and spray paint to create a life-size cork that will literally top off your costume.