4 Couples' Halloween Costumes For 2018 That Are Undeniably Iconic
It always helps to gear up for Halloween by looking at celebrity costumes for inspiration. Since they always host and attend the biggest, most lavish blow-outs, they really need to step up their costume game. For couples' Halloween costumes for 2018, you may want to take a look at celebrity couples costumes in the past.
Last year, we saw some pretty creative costumes sweep the internet with their creativity and hilariousness. Kim Kardashian dressed as Cher to perfection, with her best friend Jonathan Cheban suited up as Sonny. Reality star Wells Adams and Modern Family girlfriend Sarah Hyland gender-swapped their Stranger Things look last year as well.
And while these celebrity pairs may not be the entire masterminds behind each look — some of them have stylists for a reason — they do give plenty of inspiration for you and your SO to try the look for Halloween yourselves. Try to copy their look exactly, or add your own personal flare to the costumes — Halloween is the time to let your creative juices flow! Read on for some of the best Halloween couples' costumes from last year.
Sonny and Cher, inspired by Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban
California Costumes Women's Discolicious Costume, $28, Amazon
60's Long Straight Black Costume With with Bangs, $25, Amazon
925 Gold Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings, $13, Amazon
Men's 60's Groovy Singer Costume, $38, Amazon
Sonny Bono Wig and Mustache, $40, Amazon
For music fans who are into older, classic duos, rock the Sonny and Cher Halloween look. Take inspo from best friends Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban on how to do the formerly married couple right this Halloween.
Avocado toast, inspired by Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Rasta Imposta Avocado Toast Costume, $30, Amazon
Bread Shirt Toast Costume, $19, Amazon
Rasta Imposta Avocado Costume, $28, Amazon
Your favorite breakfast and brunch meal can be a costume, too. If it's cool enough for football player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen to dress up as, you definitely can rock it with your costume buddy, too.
Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, inspired by Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Costume Culture Women's Barbarian Warrior Costume, $35, Amazon
Game of Thrones Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen Warrior Princess Costume Wig, $10, Amazon
Mens Medieval Warrior Pants, $24, Amazon
Medieval Fantasy Long Black Warrior Wig Khal Drogo Game of Thrones, $26, Amazon
Horse Lord Warrior Arm & Wrist Guard 3-Piece Set, $15, Amazon
This look probably won't go out of style, even after Game of Thrones goes off the air. Harness your inner Khaleesi by dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo with your partner. You'll look badass and hot, which will make for the best Instagram.
Eleven and Dustin, inspired by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Miccostumes Girl's Pink Eleven Cosplay Beading Dress Including Socks, $57, Amazon
Franco Strange Girl Wig, $16, Amazon
Eggo Waffles Buttermilk, $35, Amazon
Stranger Things Boys Dustin's Waupaca Shirt, $14, Amazon
DALIX Two Tone Trucker Hat, $7, Amazon
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men's Regular Fit Jeans, $15, Amazon
Smiffy's Men's Boy Band Heartthrob Wig, $25, Amazon
Columbia Men's Flashback Windbreaker, $24, Amazon
Even though Stranger Things initially premiered more than two years ago at this point, the show is still a major craze. Dress up as two of the (arguably) best characters on the show. Alternatively, if you're feeling more like your local neighborhood babysitter, opt for Steve Harrington and Dustin instead.
And if you need more holiday inspiration, scroll through your fave celebrity couples on Instagram from the past few years. You may find something you love and want to duplicate or it could cause you to think of an entirely new idea for you and your beau. Happy almost Halloween!
