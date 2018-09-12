Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4 Couples' Halloween Costumes For 2018 That Are Undeniably Iconic

It always helps to gear up for Halloween by looking at celebrity costumes for inspiration. Since they always host and attend the biggest, most lavish blow-outs, they really need to step up their costume game. For couples' Halloween costumes for 2018, you may want to take a look at celebrity couples costumes in the past.

Last year, we saw some pretty creative costumes sweep the internet with their creativity and hilariousness. Kim Kardashian dressed as Cher to perfection, with her best friend Jonathan Cheban suited up as Sonny. Reality star Wells Adams and Modern Family girlfriend Sarah Hyland gender-swapped their Stranger Things look last year as well.

And while these celebrity pairs may not be the entire masterminds behind each look — some of them have stylists for a reason — they do give plenty of inspiration for you and your SO to try the look for Halloween yourselves. Try to copy their look exactly, or add your own personal flare to the costumes — Halloween is the time to let your creative juices flow! Read on for some of the best Halloween couples' costumes from last year.

Sonny and Cher, inspired by Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban

For music fans who are into older, classic duos, rock the Sonny and Cher Halloween look. Take inspo from best friends Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban on how to do the formerly married couple right this Halloween.

Avocado toast, inspired by Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

gisele on Instagram

Your favorite breakfast and brunch meal can be a costume, too. If it's cool enough for football player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen to dress up as, you definitely can rock it with your costume buddy, too.

Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, inspired by Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

khloekardashian on Instagram

This look probably won't go out of style, even after Game of Thrones goes off the air. Harness your inner Khaleesi by dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo with your partner. You'll look badass and hot, which will make for the best Instagram.

Eleven and Dustin, inspired by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

sarahhyland on Instagram

Even though Stranger Things initially premiered more than two years ago at this point, the show is still a major craze. Dress up as two of the (arguably) best characters on the show. Alternatively, if you're feeling more like your local neighborhood babysitter, opt for Steve Harrington and Dustin instead.

And if you need more holiday inspiration, scroll through your fave celebrity couples on Instagram from the past few years. You may find something you love and want to duplicate or it could cause you to think of an entirely new idea for you and your beau. Happy almost Halloween!

