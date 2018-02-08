7 Fun Things To Do With Your Niece For Some Quality Girl Time

Girls just want to have fun. No matter how old we get, we're seriously just kids at heart. We still laugh over the simplest things, and dip our cookies in milk on occasion. Sure, nowadays we're a lot more bogged down with bills and other matters that come with adulting. But, we have our niece to keep us grounded and put everything a bit more into perspective. There are so many fun things to do with your niece, and let's be honest, you're in serious need of some quality girl time. To her, you're a role model — and that doesn't stop with making memories.

We're used to looking to our best friends when we need a little lady love. They're always down to brunch or take a drive to the beach, and only ever a text away. Your niece probably won't want to listen to your boy drama, but, she'll be there when you want to have a movie marathon or take a shopping trip just the same.

She's a different kind of BFF. One who is a little younger, and finds you so cool just because you care and have grown-up clothes in your closet. As she gets older, you might become her shoulder to cry on, but right now, you have so many smiles and snacks you need to share. If you're unsure of how you two should spend the day, here are seven things you can do together that are bound to be fun.

1 Watch A Movie With A Female Lead Giphy It's never too early to introduce your niece to some girl power. Our favorite Disney movies nowadays have such strong female leads that will leave your little one feeling inspired and dreaming big. Maybe you'll have a full movie marathon, or just watch a flick one afternoon. If you're looking for something animated, I would highly suggest Moana or Brave. Otherwise, something like Monte Carlo, Breakfast at Tiffany's, 13 Going On 30, or Mamma Mia! would be perfect for your viewing party. You're each other's leading ladies, so it'll be fun to watch a film that is just as lovely.

2 Make Friendship Bracelets Giphy Making friendship bracelets used to be a summer camp staple, next to tie-dye T-shirts and s'mores. My friends and I used to spend hours tying these strings together in just the right way, and picking out the perfect colors to match our moods. Every year, the design would get a little more intricate as we got older, and we figured out how to make them even cooler. If you and your niece are a little crafty, you might want to get creative one day and bond over bracelets. You could make matching ones, throw in some beads, or just stick to something simple and do it just for the sake of spending time together. Take some tips from Barack Obama and Joe Biden on how this activity is perfect for the best of buds.

3 Have A Fashion Show Giphy Kate Spade said it best: "Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." You and your niece should unleash your inner Carrie Bradshaw and Gigi Hadid, and have yourselves a little fashion show. Create your own runway, and cue up "Pose" by Madonna on your playlist. It's time to be a style star. Your niece already thinks your wardrobe is wonderful, because it's full of such comfy sweaters and high heels that wouldn't quite fit her. Pull out the things in your closet you haven't worn for years and try them on one more time. Maybe you get a little silly and dance around in a tutu, or mix-and-match the most awful pieces. Shopping trips are fun and all, but fashion shows always make for a stellar time.

4 Go To A Farmer's Market Giphy You don't have to go far to have an adventure with your niece. Sure, one day you might take a road trip or spend a day in the city. But, your local farmer's market will make for some quality girl time — no matter what week it is. Spend a few hours strolling from one booth to the next, and see what you can find. I found my favorite farmer's market last summer in Burlington, Vermont. It had everything from succulents to fresh kale, and the work of local artisans. When it's all over, head back home and make a fruit smoothie with all of the produce you purchased. This activity would be particularly well-spent in the summertime.

5 Have A Beach Day Giphy Break out the beach towels and load up on snacks and sunscreen. One of the best places to get some quality time with your niece will be the beach. When the sun is shining and the surf's between your toes, it's hard not to have fun and feel the good vibes. You'll spend time wading in the waves, and maybe go for a walk down the shore and look for some shells. Be sure to bring the right buckets and pails to build the ideal sand castle. Having fun in the sun is always a good idea.

6 Order Some Pizza Giphy Sharing a slice with your niece will let her know it's real. We don't give up our pizza easily, but the smile on her face will be totally priceless when you decide to order some 'za. Whether it's a weekend night or just a casual weekday, pizza is always the perfect choice. Order a couple boxes from your favorite parlor down the street, and maybe split a soda on the side. Our favorite friendships have a solid foundation in food, and your niece will be no exception. Maybe one day you'll travel together and try the best pizza places this world has to offer. But for now, you'll stick to your usual pie for this party.