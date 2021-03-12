Raise your hand if you're guilty of eating cookie dough straight out of the tub. As delicious as it is, it can be dangerous eating things like raw eggs and flour. Luckily, there are edible cookie dough recipe TikToks that are super easy to follow and safe to enjoy. With the ingredients you already have in your kitchen, you can whip up a sweet treat to snack on whenever the cravings kick in.

There are vegan cookie dough recipes that use ingredients like chickpeas, and are a must-try for plant-based foodies. Sure, you might be skeptical of the healthy versions, but these edible cookie dough TikTok recipes will totally change your mind. Just watching a few of these TikTok videos will leave you wanting to get to the kitchen stat to try them yourself. Once you nail down a traditional chocolate chip recipe, you can explore other flavors like Funfetti or cookies and cream.

With spring right around the corner, you could even make different edible cookie jars to snack on for different occasions. For instance, make some cookie dough-wrapped creme eggs for your friend's Easter basket surprise. Or, make snack-sized portions to enjoy on a romantic springtime picnic in the backyard with your bae. There are dough many possibilities, so get started with any of these seven edible cookie dough recipes now.

1. Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough For your first attempt, make some super simple chocolate chip cookie dough. TikToker @arianafeygin has this easy-to-follow recipe, and even explains why you need to cook your flour before adding it in the mix. It's not just the raw eggs that are bad for you, but flour can also have unnecessary bacteria. By heating it up, you're making it safe to add in your mix, so you can snack on your dough whenever the cravings hit.

2. Healthy Edible Cookie Dough You may get confused the minute you see the garbanzo beans in this edible cookie dough recipe, but trust TikToker @nicole_thenomad. This healthy version is just as delicious, and totally vegan as well. Just mix the beans with some peanut butter, vanilla, cooked flour, maple syrup, and salt. Add in your chocolate chips, and you're good to go. This TikToker even has recipes for other kinds of cookies. There are peanut butter, snickerdoodle, and chocolate peppermint recipes to keep you going on your edible cookie dough journey.

3. Oreo Cookie Dough Calling all Oreo lovers, you'll definitely want to try this Oreo cookie dough recipe from TikToker @fitwaffle. It's very similar to the chocolate chip version, but instead, you're mixing in some crushed Oreos. If you scoop out the Oreo cookie dough in a bowl with an ice cream scooper, it'll look like cookies 'n' cream ice cream minus all the melting.

4. Vegan Cookie Dough If you're still on the fence about the chickpeas, you can always try this alternative vegan cookie dough recipe. This version from TikToker @smcola25 doesn't use any beans, but other vegan ingredients, like almond flour, to create that dough-like consistency. Since it is vegan, this is a great recipe to follow if you're sharing with friends.

5. Cookie Dough Without Vanilla Extract Just looking at one of these cookie dough recipes will make you want to try it for yourself ASAP, but if you are missing vanilla extract, no problem. This cookie dough recipe from TikToker @farmer.av uses French vanilla instant cappuccino mix instead. Take this as a sign to get creative with what you've got.

6. Funfetti Cookie Dough TikTok Have a little fun in the kitchen by making some Funfetti cookie dough. This recipe from TikToker @twincoast tastes just like cake batter. You can also put whatever sprinkles you want in the mix, so make a festive spring batch with pastel-colored sprinkles ($12, Fancy Sprinkles).