For many, a new year is a chance to try new things and if baking is on the top of your list, Kourtney Kardashian just shared Kylie Jenner’s chocolate chip cookie recipe on Instagram. The Kar-Jennersisters often share things with one another, and while it’s usually clothes that are shared between closets, it seems fave recipes are also passed around. In the past, Kylie has shared her go-to avocado toast and fusilli pasta recipe on Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle website, and now, it’s time to recreate her chocolate chip cookie recipe.

While Kourtney posted about the cookie recipe on Insta, it was actually her daughter, Penelope Disick, who made the sweet treats at home. “My daughter baked [Kylie Jenner’s] cookies,” Kourtney posted on her Insta Story, while Penelope posted her process on her joint TikTok account with her mom. The TikTok, which used Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” in the background, showed that these delicious cookies only take 10 minutes to cook in the oven. It’s so simple that this is your sign to bake some chocolate chip cookies at home just like P and Kourt. Even if you have a new year’s resolution to eat fewer sweets, you can postpone that resolution for these Kar-Jenner approved treats.

How To Make Kylie Jenner’s Chocolate Chip Recipe

Unlike some Poosh recipes that include some speciality items, these chocolate chip cookies are made with basic baking ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. If you do need to go to the grocery store, here’s everything you need to add to your shopping list:

2 ¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 sticks softened butter

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips

According to Poosh, these cookies “call for loads of chocolate chips that make them perfectly gooey,” which is why there are both semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips on the list. Once you have everything assembled, begin by preheating your oven to 350° F. Similar to Penelope’s TikTok, mix your flour, salt, and baking soda in one bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, blend together your softened butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract. Once you’ve mixed that into a smooth-like texture, add in your eggs and blend on low.

It helps to have a mixer or even a hand mixer, but you can stir with a spoon if you don’t have one at home. As that is mixing, slowly add in your flour mixture from the first bowl. This creates your cookie dough, which you can then mix in your chocolate chips. The secret to having perfect chocolate chip cookies is to put your dough in the fridge for an hour before baking so it can chill. This step is important if you want more fluffy cookies rather than “flat, sad disks,” according to Taste of Home. Baking is a science, and apparently chilling your dough allows the fat in the butter to cool as well and keep its shape in the oven. Of course, if you don’t care about any of this and just want cookies ASAP — which is valid — you can always just bake them right away.

After you’ve chilled your dough, you can separate them into 12 individual cookies with a spoon or your fingers, then put them in the oven. Penelope sprays her baking sheet with extra virgin olive oil cooking spray before, which you’ll definitely want to do to make sure your cookies don’t stick. Then, bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until your cookies are a nice golden brown. Let them cool off a bit before enjoying. You may even want to use your cooling time to make some Kourtney Kardashian-approved whipped matcha so you have a delicious drink to go along with your sweet treats.