7 Details In The 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer That You Might Have Missed

After a long wait, Stranger Things fans finally have a new full-length trailer to dig into that reveals the retro, monster-filled new adventure for Season 3. And there is so much more in the new trailer than you probably realized on your first watch. In case you didn't pause every single frame of the trailer to catch all the action, here are the major details in the Stranger Things Season 3 trailer that you might have missed.

Since the new season of Stranger Things has been such a mystery for so long, it is definitely important for fans to squeeze every possible detail about Season 3 out of this juicy new trailer, and thankfully, there is a lot to get out of it. As we already knew, the new season will be set in the summer of 1985, with Hawkins' newly established Starcourt Mall as the main setting. The trailer shows all the kids adorably welcoming Dustin home from summer camp, and they set off on some fun summer adventures that quickly take a turn for the worst.

We get to meet new characters (like the shady new Major Kline), and see the older kids suit up for summer jobs: Steve works at an ice cream shop, Billy is a lifeguard, and Jonathan and Nancy are working for the town paper. Oh, and of course, there is a terrifying new monster. Check out the new trailer for yourself, and then we can go over the hidden details that you might have missed.

Did you catch all that? The Duffer Brothers definitely snuck a ton of quick shots into the trailer that require a lot of pausing to see. Here are some of the most important hidden details:

1. Dustin's Hairspray

One of the most adorable moments from Season 2 was Steve letting Dustin in on his haircare secret: insisting that only Farrah Fawcett's branded hairspray will do. Dustin is still taking that advice to heart in Season 3, as we can see him holding a hairspray bottle with Farrah Fawcett's face on it.

2. The Protest Signs

It definitely sounds like Hawkins' new mayor, Mayor Kline, is going to be one of the main villains of the Season 3. He is behind the establishment of Starcourt Mall, and it looks like many townspeople are not going to be happy with the new mall. The protest signs shown in one clip make it clear that Starcourt Mall is stomping on Hawkins' locally owned businesses downtown, and that Mayor Kline is to blame.

3. The Mayor's Fair

Along with the new mall, it looks like a carnival will be another major setting for Season 3. And like the mall, a small sign reveals that Mayor Kline is also behind this Fun Fair. Sounds like some shady stuff will be happening there.

4. An Electrifying Engine

One particularly shocking scene in the trailer shows a group of people in hazmat suits getting zapped by... something. When you pause the trailer, though, you realize that the thing is not a monster from the Upside Down, but actually something mechanical. Perhaps some sort of manmade attempt to open a portal to the Upside Down?

5. Oh, Rats

A very quick shot of some rats scurrying along the ground may seem like nothing, but it actually seems to confirm that the rodents will play a big part in the new season. A day before the trailer dropped, Stranger Things uploaded a short clip of rats running towards something. Plus, the second episode of the new season is called "The Mall Rats." The rats' appearance in the trailer is even more assurance that rats are somehow a big part of Season 3.

6. Steve's Shot

The most alarming moment in the whole trailer is definitely a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of Steve screaming in agony as something is being injected into his neck.

7. Billy's New Love Interest

Most of the characters introduced in the Season 3 trailer we had already learned about — Mayor Kline was announced earlier and Steve's coworker Robin already appeared in a teaser — but we have no clue who this woman making eyes at Billy could be. It definitely looks like Billy is getting a love story in the new season.

The third season of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix on July 4.