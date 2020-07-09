Summer is the season for spending time outside, roasting s'mores, and falling asleep underneath the starry sky. In other words, it's time to go camping. You don't have to travel far in order for this nature-filled adventure to begin, because these backyard camping ideas from TikTok will inspire you to create the perfect campground at home. All you need to get started is a tent, a bag of marshmallows, a few cozy blankets, and LED fairy lights.

The ever-so-popular social media outlet has been an entertainment staple throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has accumulated one billion users since 2016, according to a July 13 Forbes article. It's been your go-to outlet for at-home inspo. By searching things like #BackyardVibes, #BackyardCamping, and #SummerAtHome, you can find an assortment of videos that can give you some fresh ideas for your own backyard space. Don't have a fire pit for roasting marshmallows? No problem. There are DIY videos that will show how you can make a backyard fire pit with just a planter, and even homemade s'mores dip recipes.

Make scrolling through TikTok easier by checking out these seven backyard camping idea videos. Aim to create your very own home away from home just a few steps away from your backdoor.

1. Decorate Your Tent To The Max Luxy/Luxy/Getty Images Since you're not traveling far, you're not limited to what you can bring to your cozy "campsite." That means you can bring all the decor your heart desires to create the setup of your dreams. If your tent is big enough, you can even create a desk area for journaling, crafting, eating snacks, and playing games.

2. String Up Some Fairy Lights Flamingo LED String Lights $9.99 | Party City Set up some string lights to give your tent a dreamy glow at night that'll look magical in your pics. When choosing your lights, you can either go with something basic like white lights for a traditional glow, or something more summery like these flamingo LED lights.

3. Use Colorful Blankets And Towels In Your Tent Beach Towel $65 | Brooklinen Make your tent vibrant and cozy at the same time with colorful beach towels like these from Brooklinen. Fill up your tent with a bunch of blankets and towels for a super cozy floor. You can even use your beach towel outside of the tent during the day for sunbathing, or at night for stargazing.

4. Bring Pieces Of The Beach To Your Patio Scented Candle $35 $0 | Brooklinen This is your chance to turn your backyard into your very own oasis, so if your favorite place to camp and chill is at the beach, make your backyard feel like the shore. TikToker @beachytrends has some really great videos for beach vibes at home, like summery shopping hauls and how to make your water Instagram-worthy with a mason jar and lemon slices. You can also pick up some beachy candles like this Wake one from Brooklinen that will make your patio table feel like you're by the ocean.

5. Have A Cool Cup For Homemade Slushies On Deck Gold Pineapple Cup with Krazy Straw $7.99 | Party City Since your kitchen is only a few steps away, you can channel your nostalgia and blend up some refreshing Koolaid slushies. Trade in the durable thermos you usually take on camping trips for something extra cute like this gold pineapple cup. That way, you can snap super sweet sippin' selfies while lounging in your backyard.