In the midst of rising tensions between the United States and China, Americans may potentially have to say goodbye to social media apps like TikTok. In a July 6 interview with Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration is "looking at" banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps. TikTok, which is owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, has previously stated that it operates separately from its parent company.

During his Monday interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Pompeo said that Americans should only download TikTok "if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party." According to Pompeo, the Trump administration is considering the possibility of banning Chinese social media apps like TikTok "very seriously." Over the last few years, lawmakers in the United States and other countries have expressed concern about TikTok's user privacy and data use, The Verge reported, as well as its relationship with ByteDance and the Chinese government. Lawmakers have previously expressed concerns that TikTok could be compelled to give user information, including that of Americans, to the Chinese government, while a 2019 report from The Guardian found that TikTok had allegedly censored content the Chinese government didn't like. Following Pompeo's comments, a TikTok spokesperson tells Elite Daily in a statement that "TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users," the spokesperson says. "We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

During his interview with Ingraham, Pompeo also pointed to Huawei and ZTE — two Chinese telecommunications networking companies that were designated as national security threats by the FCC in June 2020 — to suggest that something similar could happen to TikTok. "With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura," Pompeo told Ingraham. The Department of State did not answer Elite Daily's request for additional comment on the subject.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Pompeo's Monday comments came on the heels of an announcement by TikTok that the social media platform would cease its operations in Hong Kong after China passed a controversial national security law there on June 30. The law will enable Chinese authorities to crack down on anti-government demonstrations following pro-democracy protests that emerged in the region in 2019, per The New York Times. According to the BBC, the new security law has critics worried about the future of protests and freedom of speech in Hong Kong. According to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, it would be difficult for TikTok to maintain its existing privacy standards under the new law, prompting its decision to pull out from the Hong Kong market.

The possibility of a U.S. TikTok ban prompted disappointed reactions from American social media users, millions of whom have downloaded the app during nationwide stay-at-home orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Although TikTok originally launched in 2016, the social video platform exploded in popularity across the country during the pandemic, with 315 million new downloads between January and April 2020, per Business Insider.

The United States is not alone in its exploration of a potential TikTok ban. In the wake of rising tensions between India and China, the Indian government announced on June 29 that it was banning TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, citing national security concerns. According to GQ, Australian TikTok users are also concerned that their country's government may be exploring a TikTok ban, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggesting that "it's right for people to have an increased awareness of where these platforms originate and the risks they present."