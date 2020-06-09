TikTok's Date Night Challenge Gives Dinner & A Movie A Surprising, Fun Upgrade

It's date night, and it's your turn to come up with the game plan. You could opt for the classic dinner and a movie situation, but you're in the mood to spice things up. If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, you may have noticed something sweet on your "For You" page. TikTok's date night challenge is the upgrade you and your partner should check out for a really fun time together.

Staying in has become the new norm, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you're not playing Animal Crossing, catching up on a juicy read, or brushing up on your banana bread skills, you might find yourself watching TikTok video after TikTok video. You know there are plenty of dance, pet, and even workout challenges you can try on the app. But, the date night challenge is something new you can do with your partner. Essentially, it has all the elements of a classic date night — dinner and a movie — but with a surprise component to it.

Don't fret, because there is no choreography to nail down. All you need to do is take a quick trip to the store with your partner, and follow these five steps.

1. Choose Your Movie Shutterstock Head to a local store that has food and entertainment. While your partner records you for TikTok, you can either run down the DVD aisle or stick your hand in a DVD bin. When they say, "Stop," pull whatever movie off the shelf from where you stopped, or pull out the first movie you touch in the bin. Some couples even pick out board games for their at-home date night.

2. Then, Move On To Your Surprise Dinner You selected your movie, so next up is choosing what's for dinner. In the frozen pizza section, walk down the aisle with your arm out, pointing to the freezers. When your partner says "stop" once again, you halt. Then, pull out whatever pizza you're pointing to, and that's the dinner you'll enjoy. Of course, you can choose any type of food you're in the mood for, but pizza's aways a classic.

3. Don't Forget The Movie Snacks Now that you have the basics for your date, it's time to pick your movie snacks. Find the snack aisle and do the same as you did with picking out the pizza by going down and pulling whatever you stop at off the shelf. If you want a mix of sweet and savory snacks, you can do this with candy and a bag of chips.

4. Move On To The Drinks Shutterstock If you and your partner are 21 or over, you might want to find the wine aisle and have the date night challenge choose a bottle for you. That element of surprise will really make date night extra special. You can even do a virtual review of the wine while you sip and savor. Of course, the challenge works for non-alcoholic beverages, too.