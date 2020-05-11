It's time put your relationship to the test. Don't worry, though — this is one test you'll be excited to take. Call your partner over, because you've got some couples quizzes on TikTok to do. By now, you know the popular social media app is all about challenging people to different dances, easy and delicious recipes, and funny memes, but this is an adorable trend you can do with your significant other to get to know each other even better.

You might have seen a few siblings or family question challenges while scrolling through your TikTok feed. Well, these six couples questions challenges will be fun things you can do with your partner. With your eyes closed, you'll be asked a series of questions like "who fell in love first" or "who spends the most money?" Answer each question by pointing to either yourself or your SO. At the end of the quiz, you can watch the results and laugh at how in sync you both are.

Even some celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have stepped up to the challenge by answering a few questions. The results were, of course, just as adorable as they are together. So, it's about time you and your boo try these out for yourselves.

1. The @alanalucier Couple Q&A TikTok This Q&A created by @alanalucier has questions like, "Who's the most fun in the relationship" and "Who smells the best," which will probably have you and your SO LOLing. Even Derek Hough and his girlfriend tried this one out for themselves.

2. The J.Lo & A-Rod #CoupleQuiz Challenge This quiz that J.Lo and A-Rod took might cause a loving debate over some of the results. The questions get down to the nitty gritty of a relationship by asking, "Who's more romantic" and "Who's the better cook?" If you both think you're equally as romantic and great at cooking, it may be time to settle the score and have a romantic dinner cook-off.

3. The @imrasmus Couples Quiz TikTok user @imrasmus put together this couples quiz that asks questions like, "Who does the dishes more" and "Who handles the groceries?" No more spoilers — the rest is up to you to find out with your SO. Kick off date night with this quiz, and get ready for the laughs when you replay your answers.

4. The "New Relationship" #CouplesQuiz TikTok If your relationship is fairly new, this might be a fun quiz for you and your partner to take. Posted by @paulnsoph, it asks questions like, "Who fell in love first" and "Who calls or texts more?"

5. The #LifeAtHomeQuiz Challenge Instead of using a prerecorded sound for your quiz, you and bae can try the #LifeAtHomeQuiz effect within the app. Add the "Life At Home Quiz" effect to your favorites so you can easily find it when you want to record your video. The filter basically asks you a series of questions, and you answer with head bobs to the left or right, indicating whether the answer is for you or your partner. You even get a score at the end, so you can celebrate if you 100% know each other.