TikTok and dance challenges go together like you and bae. They just make sense and instantly put a smile on your face. You probably send TikTok videos you think are super cute to your partner daily. Now is the time to try some for yourself by accepting a few of these TikTok dance challenges for couples. It's a lot easier to get in the groove and have fun when you have the best dance partner by your side.

If you're ever looking to be inspired, you might want to follow a few couples who like to dance on TikTok together. A great place to start is with So You Think You Can Dance alums, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss. They're always trying the latest dance trends, and look super adorable while moving to the beat. Follow their lead, and add any of these dance challenges for couples to your to-do list ASAP.

Of course, you might need a little practice to get every single move down for some of these, but that's what's so great about doing this with your SO. They're there to cheer you on and make the whole process super fun. By the end, you might feel like pros who are ready to hit the dance floor whenever.

1. The #GetEnoughChallenge TikTok You can't get enough of your partner, so show off your love for them with the adorable #GetEnoughChallenge. The dance is set to the song "Get Enough" by Blake McGrath, and it's super sweet. The whole dance is pretty much made up of a mashup of famous TikTok moves you'll recognize, so it's fairly easy to nail down.

2. The #UpDownChallenge The #UpDownChallenge dance has a section in the middle where you need a partner for some high fives, so it's perfect that you have an automatic dance partner in bae. Each move also falls on the beat of the song, so it's pretty easy to get into the groove.

3. The #Savage Remix Challenge Aside from you and bae, a dream duo comes from Queen Bey and Megan Thee Stallion joining together for the "Savage Remix." The OG "Savage" dance challenge on TikTok is well known, but now there's a new routine just for the remix. After tackling the first "Savage," try this one.

4. The #NeedAFreak Challenge You need a partner for the #NeedAFreak dance, so it's great you have your boo by your side. It's pretty similar to a synchronized handshake. You face each other and dance to the song "Need A Freak" by Mighty Bay.

5. The #Relationship Challenge The #Relationship dance challenge is pretty simple to learn. Plus, it's short, so there aren't a lot of moves you have to remember. Each move kind of matches the lyrics to the song it's set to, "Relationship" by Young Thud, so if you already know the words, you just might know what move is next.

6. The #Supalonely Challenge TikTok You'll never be super lonely when you have your partner by your side. Also, you'll never be bored when there are so many dances to learn, like this cute #Supalonely challenge. You might have seen this trending dance show up on your "For You" page several times, which is a surefire sign it's your turn to try it.

7. The #HandClapping Challenge The #HandClapping challenge is exactly what you think it would be. You face your partner and do a series of high fives and hand claps set to the beat of the music. Once you nail down the hand part, the dance continues to add in the legs.

8. The #CantTouchThis Challenge If you know the "Macarena" dance, you're already halfway there to learning the #CantTouchThis dance challenge. This routine is so easy and fun to do that it's a great place to start if you and bae are warming up.

9. The #OneHandTwoHandChallenge You might have seen the plank version of the #OneHandTwoHandChallenge. However, there's also a dance version that's a little bit easier to try. You follow along to the lyrics to the song "Hit Yo Rollie," so you don't even have to memorize much.