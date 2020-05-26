If you're just starting your long-awaited journey in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you have a lot to learn. Some things you'll pick up on once you collect your iron nuggets and begin crafting items for your island. Other tips and tricks will come from your besties who've already kicked out an annoying villager, tweets you see from loyal players, or the super helpful Animal Crossing tutorials on the Internet. The tutorials, in particular, are made to navigate you through the game with joy and ease.

When you're running low on bells or want to visit one of your friends on their island, you know exactly where to start. You won't just stand in front of Dodo Airlines and think to yourself, "What now?" You won't run through your flower patches, either, because you'll know (Ahead of time, might I add.) how destructive it can be. Those lessons aren't necessarily fun to learn the hard way, because they could delay your gameplay and make certain things like collecting rare bugs seem impossible.

But with many other Animal Crossing lovers around the world, you don't have to worry about missing out on any part of island life. Other players are here to help you out, and teach you the nifty things you can do with a net, a tree stump, or a fishing pole. Be sure to know all the secrets and twists before powering up your Nintendo Switch. These sweet tutorials are a solid place to start. (Just beware of slight spoilers.)

1. This Video Has The Best Tips And Tricks First up, watch this video that has the best tips and tricks for the game. You'll want to know how important it is to eat fruit, as opposed to selling it, and to hold a net while shaking trees in case bees come out.

2. This Video Helps You Get More Villagers If you weren't already aware, villagers are one of the best (and worst) parts of Animal Crossing. They move to your island and hang out in your adorable gardens, patches of cherry blossom trees, and homes. The only downside is that some can be rude and you'll want to kick them out ASAP, so you can make room for fan-favorites like Beau and Vesta.

3. This Video Lets You Make The Big Bucks Bells — like money in the real world — are important to have so you can make your island daydreams come true. However, at first, you may have trouble racking them up because you're building houses and changing so much in your virtual world. This video walks you through how to make the big bucks, so you can pay off your loans in strategic ways.

4. This Video Is For Unlocking The Able Sisters Shop As you play the game more, you'll begin to unlock shops like Nook's Cranny and the Able Sisters Shop. But, if you want to speed up the process, this video will show you exactly which boxes you need to check off before doing so. Once you do get the Able Sisters Shop on your island, you'll have more options for outfits and cute looks for your character. To say the least, it's definitely worth watching.

5. This Video Is A Flower Lover's Dream Gardening in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a chill hobby, but also a science. That's because you can cross-pollinate the buds to create new, specialty seeds. For example, you can end up growing and collecting blue roses and vibrant hyacinths. In this video, you'll learn about everything you can grow, and tips on how to create a garden that your friends will adore.

6. This Video Gives You Some Design #Inspo You don't have to be an interior designer to appreciate what this video has to offer. It gives you a tour of a five-star island, so you can get some ideas on what you should include within yours. After completing the 23-minute long tutorial, you may decide to create your own waiting station near the airport or try out something new like a tiki bar on the beach. See where your creative side takes you, OK?