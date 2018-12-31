Aside from the more obvious things you may notice if your partner is falling in love with you, sometimes you just know — the same way you just know when you're falling in love with someone, too. "I think many of us, if we are grounded and take care of our minds, simply know in our gut whether someone is being sincere and falling in love," Jennifer B. Rhodes, licensed psychologist, tells Elite Daily. "If someone is following through on their commitments and you feel like you are on the same page, that is a sign of true love."

If you've started to notice these six things about your partner, but you're not sure if you're on the same page, that's OK. Take your time. There is no rush. "If you care about the person but aren’t ready to take it to that full-blown level, I suggest telling them you care a lot about them but need to take things a little slower," matchmaker and dating coach Julia Bekker tells Elite Daily. "That will give you the time you need to see if you can get on the same page with them and if you want to progress with the relationship. If it’s love, you’ll know. Sometimes it takes longer to get there but you’ll know if/when you’re there."

Remember: Everyone falls in love at their own pace. Just because your partner feels that way about you first doesn't mean you won't get there. "Just tell them you really like them and are enjoying getting to know them," Preece says. "There's no rush to respond." Let the feelings come when they may.