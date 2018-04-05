As the days grow longer and the freezing temperatures of the winter are (mostly) in the past, you might think about changing your usual happy hour order to fit the new season. You can trade your mulled wine and spiked apple cider for more fitting beverages that complement the sunshine and warm spring days ahead. It's always fun to think pink when it comes to choosing a springtime sip, and thankfully there is no shortage of delicious (and Instagram-worthy) options from which to choose. Here are six rosé drinks available this spring that will make for the prettiest pink sips this season (if you're 21 years old and over).

Given that rosé season is almost as well known as the meteorological seasons by now, you probably already have a go-to bottle you crack open with your besties as soon as mild spring evenings become the norm. As the pink wine becomes more popular, though, there are new twists on the tasty wine that you know and love. Of course, you don't have to give up your tried-and-true favorites for one of these new incarnations of rosé, but you can give them all a taste this season — and you just might find a new favorite sip.

1 Strongbow Rosé Apple Strongbow 2018 is shaping up to be the year of rosé hard ciders, and what a tasty year it will be. Strongbow Rosé Apple has the perfect millennial pink hue that is ideal for your next Instagram post, and its fruity taste and sparkling effervesce will make it a regular in your rosé season rotation. With a rosé cider this colorful, you'll find any excuse to toast to spring while sharing Strongbow Rosé Apple with all your BFFs on your Instagram Story. You can find the six-packs of Strongbow Rosé Apple in the liquor aisle of your grocery store or even being served at your favorite bar.

2 Gérard Bertrand Cote des Roses Languedoc Rosé Gérard Bertrand/Wired For Wine The Gérard Bertrand Cotes des Roses Languedoc Rosé might be a mouthful to pronounce, but it's worth it to have a taste of the fruity and floral rosé that comes complete with a bottle so pretty you'll have a hard time throwing it away. The clear glass bottle is etched with a crystal-like design that is complete with roses at the bottom, so this rosé is perfect for a photo in or out of the bottle. You can find this can't-miss bottle of rosé in-stores and online.

3 Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider I told you it's all about rosé ciders this year, and Angry Orchard Rosé has a pink hue so deep that you might be even be able to post a photo of your springtime happy hour sip sans filter. While you rack up the Instagram likes with your Angry Orchard Rosé post, you can enjoy the sweet and fruity taste of the rosé hard cider that's complete with just a hint of apple. You can pick up a six-pack of the hard stuff at the store, or you can enjoy a refreshing pink sip at your favorite restaurant serving it right there at the bar.

4 Hangar 1 Rosé Flavored Vodka Hangar 1 You know those days when you can't decide if you're craving a glass of wine or something a little stronger? Well, Hangar 1 Rosé Flavored Vodka is here to make those moments of indecision a thing of the past. Honestly I think this perfectly combined spirit will be the perfect addition to any spring cocktail, so channel your inner mixologist and enjoy all the rosé-flavored vodka creations you can think of — and don't forget to post all your gorgeous drinks on the 'gram. Pick up a bottle of the prettiest vodka yet online or in stores.

5 Forty Ounce Rosé Forty Ounce Wines Speaking of indecision, I can't even count how many times I stand in the liquor aisle way longer than I need to be there only because I can't decide how many bottles of wine my spring soirée might require. You're sure to be set with enough rosé for everyone when you buy Forty Once Rosé from Forty Ounce Wines. Not only will you have plenty of the pink stuff to go around, but it's pretty enough to make its way into the group photo, and a picture of the rosé in the bottle will definitely rack up the Instagram likes, too. Check online to see if you're in a rosé-loving state currently selling this trendy (and tasty) rosé.