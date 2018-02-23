Even though most occasions call for celebratory drinks in my book, there's no better excuse to enjoy a nice alcoholic beverage than when it's warm outside. And while a cool glass of rosé wine or a refreshing bottle of hard cider are both ideal summer drinks, popular hard cider company, Angry Orchard, just managed to combine the two — and it's seriously going to be life of every single party this coming summer. So you might be wondering what Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider is, and just based off of its name, I'm totally obsessed.

Angry Orchard unveiled Angry Orchard Rosé on Feb. 23, per an online press release, and it sounds like the beverage of every Gen-Y babe's dreams. Said to have the flowery taste of rosé wine with hints of crisp apples, its taste and mouthy feel is comparable to a semi-dry wine, with slightly sweet and apple-y aftertastes. So... you got me there. The company recommends pairing it with light and creamy cheeses like feta, as well as salty meats, such as ham or prosciutto. I'd personally drink it on its own (or drink it with just about anything ever), because it sounds really damn good. I could honestly go for a hefty glass right this second.

One of the best features of Angry Orchard Rosé is its look — as in, it's pretty ideal for the 'gram. Angry Orchard Rosé maintains a deep pink hue — like, it's actually a darker pink than regular Rosé — which the release attributes to being made with rare red flesh apples. It's sexy, it's totally adorable, and it'll go with any and all of the millennial pink in your closet.

As the popularity of rosé has consistently skyrocketed in the last few years, Angry Orchard's cider makers wanted to see how it would taste when combined with hard cider. They started experimenting with the idea in their Hudson Valley-based cidery. The company then found a new type of red flesh apple in Brittany, France, called "Amour Rouge." This is what turns the rosé cider to such a deep pink — and when combined with flowery tastes, such as hibiscus, the result was rosé cider.

Ryan Burk, the Head Cider Maker of Angry Orchard is stoked for fans to try something new, because Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider is unique from their usual beverages, and its super refreshing. He said in a statement,

I love Rosé wine, but I'm excited for drinkers to move on over to cider and try something new this spring with our Angry Orchard Rosé. The rare red flesh apples used in our Rosé not only impart complex flavors but contribute to the cider's beautiful rosy hue. It's crisp, refreshing, and unlike any other style we have crafted.

Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider contains a decent amount of alcohol (5.5 percent), so it turns out that not all hope is lost when it comes to cider's alcohol content. It's going to be available in stores nationwide, as of February 2018, and it'll be sold in six-packs for a price between $7.99 and 9.99, with 12-packs going for anything from $14.99 to $16.99. But regardless, Angry Orchard, just shut up and take my money. I purposely budget my money for important things like this.

If you weren't sure what I was going to be doing this summer, you'll probably be able to find me (trying) to get a tan on the roof of my building, while drinking lots of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider... and, also, Instagramming pictures of my Angry Orchard Rosé Cider... because how could I not?