Rosé season would last all year long if it were up to me, but the calendar seems to have other ideas. Thankfully, warmer weather is right around the corner, and I like to think of sunshine-filled days as the perfect excuse to (unofficially) declare the beginning of endless "rosé all day" get togethers. You probably have a go-to bottle of your favorite pink wine, but it turns out that rosé can be so much more than wine. Strongbow's rosé hard cider is millennial pink, and it will look so good on your Instagram Story as you cheers with your besties to the start of rosé season (if you're 21 years old and over).

When it comes to sipping the pink stuff, you likely enjoy the slightly sweet taste of rosé, but it's also such a pretty pink hue that you can't help but take advantage of all the photo opportunities. Even though Strongbow's Rosé Apple isn't a rosé wine, it still has that gorgeous light rose-colored hue that makes rosé so fun to drink. Rosé Apple is a gluten-free hard cider that manages to keep the colorful aesthetic of the rosé wine that you know and love. Plus, you can enjoy Rosé Apple even if you don't have a wine glass on hand.

In terms of flavor, the Rosé Apple boasts a refreshingly light and fruity taste with notes of apple and pear — and it manages to deliver a sparkling effervescence alongside its sweet and tart flavors, according to the Strongbow website. Strongbow notes that Rosé Apple has 50 percent less sugar than other hard ciders, according to an email from Strongbow, so it sounds like the perfect not-too-sweet complement to a sweltering summer day.

In addition to the great flavor twist on traditional rosé wine, Rosé Apple is such a picture-perfect shade of pink that you'll want to snap all the photos to let everyone know that you're soaking up the sun while enjoying a refreshing rosé hard cider. If you're new to hard cider, you might wonder about this new sip's alcohol content. Rosé Apple has a respectable 5-percent alcohol by volume (ABV).

Once you've captured all the Rosé Apple photos that your Istagram feed can handle, you can take advantage of sipping your Rosé Apple out of a handheld bottle when you keep it ice cold by putting it in a bottle koozie (because nobody wants warm rosé).

Of course, you can always pour your Rosé Apple into a glass if you're not all about that bottle life, or your can enjoy your rosé hard cider from 5.1-ounce mini-cans of Rosé Apple that are only available for a limited time.

If you're now convinced (like I am) that your spring and summer will be utterly incomplete without the addition of rosé hard cider, then all you need to do is check what locations near you are selling bottles of Rosé Apple. Depending on where you buy your Rosé Apple, you can expect to pay between $9 and $11 for a six-pack of it.

Not only can you use the location finder to discover which stores sell six-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles of Rosé Apple, but you can also search for which restaurants nearby serve up the pink goodness. OMG, summer Sunday Fundays seem like they were practically made for the combination of brunch with Rosé Apple.

You might recall that Angry Orchard recently released a rosé cider as well. It seems like rosé hard cider is really having a moment right now — and I am very much here for it. Personally, I think there's room in the cooler for all the rosé and rosé cider your summer heart desires.

Plus, with rosé ciders adding new variety to your rosé world, you can have the most epic rosé tasting party ever. I'll cheers a bottle of Rosé Apple to that!