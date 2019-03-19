6 High-Tech Sex Toys That Are Simply Really Freaking Cool

Technology truly is amazing. You can send money across the world with a click, feed your pet a treat while you're not home, and get down with some seriously high-tech sex toys. Whether you're a newbie or a total pro when it comes to including sex toys in solo sex acts or in partner play, there's a high-tech toy for you.

What constitutes a high-tech sex toy? While many sex toys are battery-operated or rechargeable via USB port, these toys function by connecting to an app on your smart phone or operating via remote control. This exciting twist could enhance your sexual connection with a partner, as they can be the ones in charge of the app or the remote. Many of these toys can also connect and be controlled by someone on the other side of the world. (Calling all babes in long-distance relationships!) Not only do most apps or remote controls turn the device on and off, they can also control speed, rhythm, and intensity.

Incorporating sex toys into your bedroom repertoire could enhance your sexual experience, increase intimacy with your partner, or simply shake things up. Certain toys are perfect for specific locations like the shower, when you're trying to keep your lovin' on the DL, or when you're sharing the love with a partner. If you're all about setting the mood, there's even a vibrator that will sync up to the beat of your hanky panky playlist. Read on to check out some of the most high-tech gadgets out there.

Ohmibod Club Vibe 3 Oh Wireless Remote Control Panty Vibrator $120 Amazon This remote control vibe fits neatly into a pair of bikini-style underwear for an unpredictable ride.

Crescendo $149 www.mysteryvibe.com This bendable vibrator from MysteryVibe can adapt to any body shape. Lay it flat against a partners' shaft for a vibration-filled hand job, or bend it to that perfect curve to hit the G-spot while you stimulate your partner's clit with your mouth or tongue. The endless flexible options will give you and your partner plenty of ways to explore each other in new ways.

We-Vibe Sync Vibrator $199 www.mysecretluxury.com The We-Vibe Sync Vibrator is a couples vibrator that is adjustable and comfortable. This vibrator connects to the We-Connect app, which lets couples connect with each other and play from any location in the world. This high-tech vibrator also offers beat mode which allows couples to vibe to the beat of their favorite music. This toy is also waterproof, rechargeable, and quiet.

Uredy Wireless Remote Controlled Vibrator $34 www.amazon.com This oval shaped vibrator has 12 speeds and can be controlled remotely, either by the user or by another partner. This high-tech, pocket-sized vibrator is waterproof, body-safe silicone, and comes in multiple colors!

Vibe Ease Remote Control Vibrator $99 www.vibeease.com Vibe Ease is a comfortable, wearable vibrator intended to be worn in your underwear. Either you or a partner can control the vibrator's speed and intensity. This vibrator is lightweight, waterproof, and quiet. The vibrator connects with your smartphone via an app, and you can even sync the pulsations with your favorite erotic audio book!

We-Vibe Ditto $129 We-Vibe This vibrating butt plug's sleek shape can be activated through the use of an app or a handy remote control, making it easy to control by either you or your partner during foreplay or sex.

No matter your comfort level or budget, there's a sex toy out there that could just do the trick for you. When considering your budget, know that most apps that connect with specific toys are free, which is a nice little cherry on top. While I know most advancements in technology are in pursuit of, say, going to Mars, I have to give some love to whatever brilliant mind asked, "Why don't we have vibrators that vibe to the beat of a song?" Thank you, dear scientist. We appreciate you.