Look, sex is great. That's an obvious statement. But sex can also be made even more exciting and accessible with the addition of sex toys. Whether you use them alone or with a partner, sex toys are a great way to spice things up in the bedroom. (Or maybe the couch. Or the kitchen table. But if you want to take things to the next level in the shower, then there are certain waterproof sex toys that can facilitate that experience to make it even better. Because let's be honest, you deserve to have the best time, anywhere.

First of all, it's important to note that sex toys these days have come a long way. If you want some solo time, they're great for that. But they're also great to use with a partner if you want to take things to a new level. From vibrators to stimulators to beads and more, waterproof sex toys know no bounds. And why should they? You shouldn't have to limit yourself just because you can't get your favorite vibrator wet. (But don't wet non-waterproof vibrators please!) You deserve a vibrator (or other sex toy!) that can get you off while you're taking a bubble bath, or while you and your boo are getting it on in the shower.

The possibilities are endless, but here are the best waterproof sex toys to take into consideration.