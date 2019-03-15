Let's talk about sex toys. When you think of sex toys, you might think of vibrators, dildos, and other devices that a person can use to enhance their solo sexual experience. When it comes to sex toys for a party of two, vibrators and dildos are still staple items, but you might also think of handcuffs, blindfolds, or sex swings. Truth be told, there's a huge variety of sex toys for couples out there that you might not be aware of. The best thing about using a toy in the bedroom with a partner is that it's double the pleasure!

If you're hesitant to experiment with sex toys, Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland and the co-author of Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex has some encouraging words. Cavanah told Elite Daily, "Sex toys allow us to stimulate more than one sensitive spot at the same time. They let us experiment with sensation and different types of stimulation. They enhance our capability to bring a lover or ourselves to a mind-blowing orgasm. Sex toys free us, bring out the best in us, and I think they can make the world a more passionate and peaceful place."

Most sex toys for couples are typically focused on clitoral stimulation, and for good reason — 72 percent of women require or prefer having their clitoris touched to achieve orgasm. Since most sex toys focus on that kind of stimulation, the penis is largely underserved and so those partners could be a little less psyched about bringing a toy into the bedroom. Read on to discover a few great sex toys that couples can actually share and remember — sharing is caring!

Crescendo $149 www.mysteryvibe.com This bendable vibrator from MysteryVibe can adapt to any body shape. Lay it flat against a partners' shaft for a vibration-filled hand job, or bend it to that perfect curve to hit the G-spot while you stimulate your partner's clit with your mouth or tongue. The endless flexible options will give you and your partner plenty of ways to explore each other in new ways. BUY NOW!

BASICS Vibrating Rabbit Cock Ring $15 www.lovehoney.com This super-stretchy, vibrating cock ring is a fantastic sex toy for couples. The super snug fit could help maintain erections and the vibrating rabbit ears provide intense clitoral stimulation. The strong vibrations pulsing through this toy offer incredible shared pleasure. BUY NOW!

Le Wand $170 www.lewandmassager.com The wand vibrator has been a long-time favorite for powerful clitoral stimulation, and Le Wand embraces its status as a sex toy. Le Wand has many stimulating attachments available to create an all-in-one toy, and comes in original and petite sizes. BUY NOW!

The Le Wand Loop $30 www.lewandmassager.com This is an attachment that is compatible with many Le Wand massagers. The textured interior can bring powerful stimulation to the frenulum, or be used as a powerful masturbation sleeve. BUY NOW!

The Fin $75 www.dameproducts.com The beauty of this finger vibrator from Dame is that it can simply give whatever you're doing with your hand a little extra oomph. Wear it when you're touching your partner's clit, perineum, nipples, and frenulum. BUY NOW!

Satisfyer Partner Whale $30 www.amazon.com This vibrator is designed for partner play, and offers simultaneous stimulation for both partners. There are 10 vibration settings, and this vibrator is waterproof and rechargeable. BUY NOW!

While bringing toys into the bedroom with your partner might be intimidating, it could also be a great way to build intimacy, discover new ways to expand your sexual repertoire, and — at the very least — spice up date night. Happy shopping!