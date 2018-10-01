With Halloween rapidly descending upon us, it's time to get your costume sh*t together, folks. If you're one of those people that knows you're going to be pressured into dressing up but don't want to have to put the effort and money into becoming something non-human, then I have the perfect solution for you. In fact, I have six perfect solutions for you. These DIY Meghan Markle and Prince Harry costume ideas will make you feel royal AF on Halloween and you don't have to work with any glue guns, sequins, or plastic wrap. Win-win!

To begin, channel your favorite version of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. For me, it's when they're hanging out with the Queen and have to rock those pained/beautiful smiles that say, "I am a professional but also know this is a lot of smoke and mirrors." However, it's hard to replicate, so I'll probably go with "Casual Meghan and Harry" from the list below. That said, there are a lot of options to choose from ranging from their wedding looks to their day-to-day attire. Peruse the choices I've carefully curated for you below, then commit to your budget and go for it, baby!

Engagement Announcement Photoshoot

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the exception of the actual royal wedding, this photoshoot is perhaps Meghan and Harry's most famous. Meghan stepped out in her now-iconic white trench coat, a conservatively cut black dress, and nude pumps while holding hands with her new groom-to-be. Oh yeah, she was also rocking her new bling.

Prince Harry sported a navy blue suit with a sensible thin, black tie. Together, they both managed to shine and compliment one another. To get the same look, you can swipe some of these apparel items below!

For Meghan:

Petite Skater Trench, $87, ASOS

Scoop Neck Self-Tie Cut Out Dress, $28, Forever21

Samie Collection Meghan Markle Engagement Ring In Gold, $22.85, Amazon

For Prince Harry:

Men's OppoSuits Slim-Fit Navy Royal Suit, $99.99, Kohls

Blacksmith Slim Black Satin Tie, $8.99, Amazon

Wedding Attire

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was the wedding dress seen around the world. The speculation surrounding what Meghan was going to wear on the big day was so intense. She surprised everyone when she picked a simplistic silhouette with a boatneck top. Prince Harry opted for a frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

To swipe the look, those going as Prince Harry will need to find medals and a white belt, while anyone aiming to be Meghan can accessorize their gown knockoff with a simple bouquet.

For Meghan:

Bridal White Long Sleeve Open Back Fishtail Dress, $52, Missguided

Ivory Tulle Lace Bridal Veil - Cathedral Wedding Veil, $24.99, Amazon

For Prince Harry:

Rothco Acrylic V-Neck Sweater, $37.99, Amazon

JINIU Canvas Belt Military Style in White, $7.99, Amazon

*Tip: Choose costume medals that are either symbolically meaningful to you or nondescript to avoid confusion!

Wedding Reception Attire

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who can forget the Great Wardrobe Change of the royal wedding?

On their way to their wedding reception, Meghan and Harry stepped into some gorgeous evening wear and took off in a blue convertible. Meghan wore a high neck sleeveless white gown and Prince Harry changed his uniform for a strapping black suit and bowtie. (Please note Meghan's blue bauble she borrowed from Princess Diana's jewelry collection!)

For Meghan:

High Neck Extreme Split Maxi Dress, £22, Boohoo

Zhiwen Vintage Fashion Women 925 Silver Aquamarine Gemstone Ring, $10.98, Amazon

For Prince Harry:

House of Benefits Slim Fit Tuxedo, $41.99 - $499, Amazon

~OR~

Promotion & Beyond Tuxedo White Funny Men's T-Shirt, $6.95, Amazon

Polo Match Kiss

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you are a die-hard fan, then this might be the costume choice for you. Fans will recall Meghan and Harry shared a sweet smooch as a man stood by trying to pass Prince Harry a polo trophy.

Meghan was dressed in an epic denim dress with ~*POCKETS*~ and Prince Harry wore his game uniform of khaki pants, a black belt, and team shirt.

For Meghan:

Always Adored Denim Blue Surplice Midi Dress, $52, Lulus

For Prince Harry:

Bulagi Dass Leather Horse Riding Helmet Polo Cap in Black, $29.99, Amazon

Casual Meghan & Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arguably the rarest and most exciting version of Harry and Meghan to see out in the wild — their casual attire still trumps my business casual. Meghan's "day clothing" is impeccably tailored and I can only assume Prince Harry's boxer briefs feel like clouds underneath these sensible trousers.

To replicate the look, stick to crisp lines and materials and avoid busy patterns. *BONUS: These items can be used in your regular wardrobe, too!

For Meghan:

AE Ne(X)t Level Skinny Jean, $37.46, American Eagle

Perfect Shirt, $69.50, Ann Taylor

For both Harry and Meghan:

Shiratori Classic Vintage Style Design Polarized Sunglasses, $6.99, Amazon

Fancy-Hat-Wearing Meghan & Harry

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last but absolutely not least, we have the quintessential fancy-hat-wearing Meghan and Harry. If you're looking to make a big statement as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and want to make it clear "I'm so British!" opt for this combo.

Here are a few fancy hat options, but really, go wild.

For Meghan:

Ladies Elegant Wool Fascinators, $30, JJ's House

Z&X Fascinator with Headband Clip, $25.99, Amazon

For Prince Harry:

Black Top Hat - Deluxe, $12.99, Spirit Halloween

Whatever you decide, commit, commit, commit! When in doubt, say things like "Tata!" and "your majesty" and "Where's the loo?" That's all there is to being British, right?