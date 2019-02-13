When it comes to planning your special day, the wedding venue is probably one of the biggest decisions you'll make. Do you want to get married on the beach or in a barn? In a courthouse or in a church? Some couples will choose to vow to be there for each other in sickness and in health at their local church, while others might go for a less traditional route. For those who choose the former, I spoke to six brides about why they chose to have a church wedding, and, religious or not, their reasons are really, really sweet.

"It is nice to begin a marriage in a meaningful and spiritual way," Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin tells Elite Daily. "It sets the tone for the rest of your marriage." And while religion certainly is a part of why most people choose to get married in a church, it's not the only reason. Churches serve as really beautiful backdrops for your special day. They may hold sentimental value if you or your partner currently attend the church or used to when you were younger. Your parents may have even gotten married in that church. And since so many people get married in churches, they usually have services and certain deals you can get that other venues don't. Ultimately, however or wherever you and your boo choose to get married will be absolutely beautiful. A church is just one of your many options, but according to these women, here's why it was a good one for them.

1 This bride chose a church because it made her wedding even more personal. Ania Boniecka/Stocksy I chose to get married in the church I went to growing up. It was definitely more special and personal for me than if we had just gotten someone to marry us at our reception venue. — Shannon Lonsdale

2 It just felt right. Brian McEntire/Stocksy I grew up going to church every Sunday and when my now-husband and I started to toss around ideas about where to get married, it just felt right. We didn't have a home church, so had to do a pretty decent amount of research to find one that would marry us without being members. We had to take pre-marriage classes with the pastor (which turned out to be really helpful with our relationship communication, even to this day), and it made our families really happy. — Tammy Evrard

3 They wanted to be married in the presence of God. Brian Powell/Stocksy We’re both Catholic, so it was very important to both of us to be married in the presence of God. We’ve learned that putting God first in our relationship (and lives) only makes us better together. We wanted to also solidify our bond through our faith. We have both completed all our sacraments leading up to matrimony. Thus, it felt natural being married through the church, as all of our significant religious occasions have occurred through the Catholic Church. — Kassandra Ramos Rebull

4 They wanted to continue following their beliefs. Leah Flores/Stocksy We chose to get married in a church because we feel that marriage is not only the signature on a piece of paper that says you’re married, but rather a sacrament of union. As practicing Catholics, getting married in the church was very important to us and our families because we were making that commitment to one another before God, to continue following our beliefs and faith together as one. — Katerina Del Pozo

5 This bride wanted a sacred space. Brian Powell/Stocksy My husband and I wanted to exchange our marriage vows in a place that felt elevated and sacred and, for us, that meant a church wedding. It was important to us that as we started our lives together we did so in front of God with the prayers and blessings of our family and friends. We had a modern reception in Battery Park, New York City, but earlier that day we were married in a nearby historic church that dates back to the 1800’s. We held our ceremony at Our Lady of the Rosary in Manhattan; a tiny, red brick Roman Catholic church at the edge of the Financial District. The landmark building is a Georgian/Colonial revival that stands out amidst the cityscape as a symbol of faith and resilience. It was designed to look like a ballroom in honor of St. Elizabeth Seton’s love of dancing and it has truly withstood the test of time, with many celebratory weddings held here over the years and a diverse community of parishioners and visitors from around the world. We had a beautiful, traditional ceremony and we love the fact that we will always have this special sanctuary to go back to. — Jackie Vaccaro