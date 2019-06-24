Being a bridesmaid can mean many things, but one is for certain: proximity to other cuties at the wedding. Whether you've got your eye on the best man or the bride's sister is making you hot — sometimes, being in a wedding means getting it in at the wedding. When it comes to wedding flings, bridal party hookup stories can be awkward, unexpected, and sometimes, just straight-up hilarious. From looking through the wedding program to find your date's name to dancing with a cutie while wearing the ugliest bridesmaid's dress, these silly and steamy tales will have you laughing so hard, you'll completely forget about trying to catch the bouquet.

Although it's easy to get caught up in the moment during a wedding hookup, there is always time to have a little consent check in before getting it on. After all, weddings are an amazing time to feel some serious sparks with a stranger (or someone you thought was a stranger who turned out to be the groom's brother who you had, in fact, met multiple times, but finally cut off their mullet).

Whatever the case, these six stories about bridesmaids getting theirs will make you laugh so hard, champagne will come out your nose.

1. The Roommate Romp When my best friend got married, I was the maid of honor. I had flirted at the rehearsal dinner with a super hot groomsman and at the reception, we danced for the whole night. After a while, we went back to his room at the hotel we were all staying in and started making out. What I didn't realize at that moment was that he was sharing a room with another groomsman, who had already went to sleep in the other bed. Thank God we were still completely clothed when the other groomsman woke up and was like, "I'm sleeping here!" We all laughed about it for a while and promptly moved to my room. — Sara, 28

2. The Sneak Attack I was in a friend's wedding in Chicago. I had known my friend since law school. There were only a few of us from our old law firm in the wedding. My friend sat me next to one — Christine. She started by rubbing my leg underneath the table before the salads were served. I quickly got the hint, and I think we excused ourselves to go upstairs to my room and fool around several times during dinner. We would leave, fool around for a little bit, come back downstairs, and repeat. I think I had two bites of my meal. —u/MrTerrificPants

3. The Dancer's Dream My big sister is a big party girl. Before she got married she wanted a classic bachelorette party with all the phallic decorations and boozy drinks anyone could ask for. And, of course, a couple of dancers. Our cousin is totally "Type A" and was excited to be a bridesmaid and do all the planning and logistics. She helped me with a lot with the bachelorette party and was feeling pretty stressed leading up to it. So, the party starts, and we're all having fun. Then we realize that we definitely hired two dancers, but we could only find one. Turns out, our conservative cousin had started making out with the other dancer in the kitchen! I guess she really needed to blow off some steam! — Jenn,* 32

4. The Name Game I was a bridesmaid in my friend's wedding and the rehearsal dinner got pretty rowdy. I woke up on the day of the wedding next to a naked groomsman and had no idea what his name was! I had to spend the entire day taking pictures with him, as well as doing a big choreographed dance with the whole wedding party. I finally got ahold of one of the programs with the wedding party listed on it, and when none of the names sounded even vaguely familiar, I had to ask my friend which one he was. — Chrissy,* 27

5. This A-List When my friend asked me to be her bridesmaid, she made a list of the groomsmen I should try to talk to, as well as the ones I should stay away from. Of course, there were two named Ryan. Me and one of the Ryans were really hitting it off and were about to go back to his room, when I eventually asked him for his last name. I said I was just curious, but really I wanted to check if he was on the good list. Thankfully, he was. — Kelly, 26