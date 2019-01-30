Breakups are notoriously the worst. Sometimes, they make you stop believing in friendships or love for a little while. But, they also tend to happen for a reason. In the moment, you may not be sure why. Drifting apart from your best friend or significant other can be really heartbreaking — and you're right to feel that way. Those kind of breakups require lots of tissues and your favorite ice cream. There are some breakups that make you feel good in your 20s, though. They make you a happier and stronger version of yourself.

Truth is, you have so much potential. You may have big dreams of moving to New York City and getting a purple apartment like Monica and Rachel's in Friends. You want to follow your wanderlust, or your ambitions to start your own business and travel the world. Along the way, you're bound to meet new people and have experiences that you wouldn't have been able to if you settled for something not-so good. (See how beautifully that all works out?)

You would have been stuck and holding yourself back, even if you didn't really know it at the time. You would've been longing for change and using phrases like "one day." That's why these six breakups can actually be so good in your 20s — for your happiness and pushing to be the best version of yourself.

1 The Fake Friend Giphy First things first: Breaking up with the fake friend in your life will make you feel so good in your 20s. Suddenly, you don't have to worry about questioning trust or loyalty, and know that the people in your life are truly there for you. It's refreshing and very necessary to becoming a true adult.

2 The Clingy Roommate Giphy At some point in your 20s, you may decide that you want to live on your own. That's a good and ambitious thing. But, it may require breaking up with your clingy roommate. This is the roommate who wants to do literally everything together. She might get annoyed over the idea of you moving out, and refuse to see the benefits in growth and change. Sure, you two may be super close, so it might not be #necessary or needed to completely cut ties. It may make you feel good, though, to create some space.

3 The Dead-End Relationship Giphy You don't need to have a passport to know that you want to go places in life. In fact, just a little bit of ambition and writing down your personal goals can be enough. Those notes serve as constant reminders to put one foot in front of the other and focus on where you want to be in five years when it comes to your career and your relationships. Let's be honest: If you're in a dead-end relationship in your 20s, a breakup might feel really good. It'll give you the space to reach your full potential and live the life you always wanted. You deserve to be with someone who encourages you, inspires you, and wants to grow with you. Don't settle or compromise on this one.

4 The Negative Co-worker Giphy Your work environment is equally as important as your home one. It's where you spend most of your day, and the place that you need to be productive in. So, distractions like the negative co-worker, who's constantly bringing down morale, can be tough to deal with. Girl, I think it's time for a breakup. It's time to give yourself space from the person in the office who constantly complains about her job and makes you feel like you're on the wrong course. You're likely exactly where you need and should be. You're just surrounded by bad vibes from a person who isn't as passionate about the project, cause, or end result as you. Realize that fact, and then act accordingly.

5 The Person Who's Consistently Unsupportive Giphy As you go through your 20s and try to navigate your adult life, everyone's going to have their own opinions. Your parents may give you their two cents and advice on where you should live or what career path you should follow. Even your aunt who you only see once a year around the holidays might chime in. At the end of the day, you have to filter through the noise and go with your gut. You also have to "break up" with the family member who's always unsupportive. This is the person who doesn't listen to your dreams and passions and try to encourage you. They only see your future in one way, and sometimes don't have the best intentions. As always, the key is to communicate and give yourself some space from that topic or person, when needed.