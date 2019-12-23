50 Ways Dating Has Changed In The 2010s

22. Ghosting

Although the term was first logged into Urban Dictionary in 2006 in the context of digital interactions, the term didn't enter the cultural zeitgeist until 2014, when writer Hannah VanderPoel created a parody music video called “Ghoster’s Paradise" on YouTube. The phenomenon was later popularized through a string of celebrity relationships (see: Charlize Theron and Sean Penn). In layman's terms, when you've been seeing someone and they stop communicating with you out of the blue (refusing to answer your calls, texts, and DMs), you know you've been ghosted. The 2010s were full of heated debate over the ethics of ghosting, with some defending the trend as the easiest way to exit casual relationships and others denouncing it as rude.

23. Breadcrumbing

The earliest Urban Dictionary definition for breadcrumbing was entered in 2010 as "the act of sending out flirtatious, but non-committal text messages (i.e. 'breadcrumbs').” But as social media and technology evolved throughout the decade, breadcrumbing surpassed misleading text messages by incorporating sliding into the DMs and sending a Snapchat every so often — just enough to leave you hungry for more.

24. Gatsbying

Named for the epic parties Gatsby threw to catch Daisy's attention in The Great Gatsby, Gatsbying was coined in 2018 by model Matilda Dods, who described the dating trend as "posting a video, picture or selfie to public social media purely for a love interest to see." The phenomenon exploits the performative nature of features like Snapchat and Instagram Story, which allow users to post intimate moments to attract mass audiences, then track who tunes in.

25. Orbiting

Orbiting first graced the internet in the form of a YouTube video in 2017 as a sibling to ghosting, but was defined in its current form in a 2018 Man Repeller article by Anna Iovine as being “close enough to see each other; far enough to never talk.” Orbiting refers to the experience of being watched on social media by a crush, a flame, or an ex. Instead of contacting you directly, the user "orbits" you by watching your Instagram Stories, liking your pictures, and retweeting your jokes. The term perfectly captures the painful experience of living in digital limbo. Very cool!

26. Catfishing

Although the concept of catfishing has been around for decades, the modern term originated from the 2010 documentary Catfish, which explored the reasons why people use fraudulent identities to build connections with online users and went on to become a hit series on MTV. As online dating evolved into the explosion of dating apps throughout the 2010s, catfishing continued to be a problem during the digital age.

27. F*ckboi

The earliest Urban Dictionary entry on the subject was written in 2015 and defines a F*ck Boy (also known as “f*ckboi” or “f*ccboi”) as "a guy with the body of a man and the mind of a perverted teenager. He has no heart — just a penis that he uses to paint the town." In essence, a f*ckboi is the 2010s’ take on the word "player," and is an amalgamation of misogyny, privilege, and a "basic b*tch."

28. Friends With Benefits

Although the concept of friends with benefits (FWB) predates the 2010s — the earliest Urban Dictionary for the term was entered in 2002 — the decade saw a revival of the slang through the production of two concurrent movies: 2011's Friends with Benefits and No Strings Attached. The phrase can be defined as two single friends who have casual sex with each other, without any intention of starting a relationship.

29. Ship

The term "ship" was first coined in 1995 by fans of The X-Files (to describe their love for Mulder and Scully), derived from "relationship." It has been long used by fandoms (notably Daria and Harry Potter) but was reclaimed over the past decade when millennials shipped Robsten (Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson) and Larry Stylinson (One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson). Now, Gen Z-ers are asking their Instagram followers, "Who do you ship me with?”

30. BDE

Big Dick Energy (BDE) was first coined in June of 2018 by Twitter user @imbobswaget, who used the term to eulogize Anthony Bourdain. The tweet went viral, and just weeks later, when Ariana Grande tweeted that her then-fiancé Pete Davidson's penis was about 10-inches long, user @babyvietcong clapped back. "Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too," they wrote. BDE has since been defined by Urban Dictionary as, "Subtle, sexy confidence; confidence without cockiness.” In other words, the aura of having a big penis.