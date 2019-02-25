50 Punny Group Chat Names For College Friends Who Are A Real Big Dill On Campus
Out of everything you learn in college, one of the most important things is becoming a master of your own schedule. You're balancing classes, study sessions, extracurriculars, internship responsibilities, and socials on campus — all while trying to see your friends in between. Thank goodness for your phone, or else you might be totally lost on where to go to next. However, your phone can get a little disorganized if you have a million group chats going on, and no names assigned to them. That's why you need punny group chat names for college friends to make it a lot easier for you to text your squad when you're heading to the dining hall.
My group chat in school was my saving grace when I had a few hours to kill in between lectures. I texted my friends to see who was free to hit up our fave chicken wings spot for a bite to eat, and sent out a few S.O.S. texts when studying was just too boring to handle.
You probably have a few group chats going on in your phone, from your roomies, to your study group, to your college best friends. You don't want to be mixing them up, and accidentally send your study group a text about drinking all the milk in the fridge or asking your besties to email their notes to you. Instead, keep everything organized by using any of these 50 punny chat names for your friend group.
Find the one name that truly makes your entire squad laugh out loud. A pun is perfect for the squad that goes with you to every ice cream social and brings you your favorite snacks when you're studying all night long in the library. Now, when you want to send that "I've got time to kill" text, you'll be able to send it with no prob-llama at all.
1. My College Friend-Chips
2. Toucan Play At This University Game
3. College Best-Teas
4. Mint To Be Friends
5. Cannot Espresso How Much You Mean To Me
6. Ketchup With Dorm Friends
7. Taco Bout Last Night
8. Sodium Funny Friend
9. My Encourage Mint
10. We're Booked At The Library
11. Meant To Bean
12. Snailing The Semester
13. Calc-U-Later Friends
14. We Hope This B.S. Pays Off
15. Doughnut Make Me Go To Class
16. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You
17. Haunted By School Spirit
18. Periodically In Class
19. The Squadratic Equation
20. We Fitness Whole Pizza In Our Mouths
21. Orange You Glad We're Friends
22. We Make A Great Pear
23. Grapeful For College Friends
24. Bae-Goals
25. Shrimply The Best
26. Best Fries Forever
27. Mermaid To Be Friends
28. Big Dill On Campus
29. Peachy Queens
30. Quad Squad
31. Love So Matcha
32. Cerealsly The Best
33. Lava My College Friends
34. Gouda Friends
35. Dino-Mite College Crew
36. Eggcellent School Squad
37. We Are Gourd-Geous
38. Bearly Awake In Class
39. Like A Waffle Lot
40. Pawsome College Friends
41. Love A Latte
42. Relish These Moments
43. Love These Chips A Guac
44. Oh Ship, Late For Class
45. Squad Ghouls With Spirit
46. We Doughnut Worry
47. My Snooze Crews
48. Best Witches On Campus
49. My Support Bras
50. Taters Gonna Tate