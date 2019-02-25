50 Punny Group Chat Names For College Friends Who Are A Real Big Dill On Campus

Out of everything you learn in college, one of the most important things is becoming a master of your own schedule. You're balancing classes, study sessions, extracurriculars, internship responsibilities, and socials on campus — all while trying to see your friends in between. Thank goodness for your phone, or else you might be totally lost on where to go to next. However, your phone can get a little disorganized if you have a million group chats going on, and no names assigned to them. That's why you need punny group chat names for college friends to make it a lot easier for you to text your squad when you're heading to the dining hall.

My group chat in school was my saving grace when I had a few hours to kill in between lectures. I texted my friends to see who was free to hit up our fave chicken wings spot for a bite to eat, and sent out a few S.O.S. texts when studying was just too boring to handle.

You probably have a few group chats going on in your phone, from your roomies, to your study group, to your college best friends. You don't want to be mixing them up, and accidentally send your study group a text about drinking all the milk in the fridge or asking your besties to email their notes to you. Instead, keep everything organized by using any of these 50 punny chat names for your friend group.

Find the one name that truly makes your entire squad laugh out loud. A pun is perfect for the squad that goes with you to every ice cream social and brings you your favorite snacks when you're studying all night long in the library. Now, when you want to send that "I've got time to kill" text, you'll be able to send it with no prob-llama at all.

1. My College Friend-Chips

2. Toucan Play At This University Game

3. College Best-Teas

4. Mint To Be Friends

5. Cannot Espresso How Much You Mean To Me

6. Ketchup With Dorm Friends

7. Taco Bout Last Night

8. Sodium Funny Friend

9. My Encourage Mint

10. We're Booked At The Library

11. Meant To Bean

12. Snailing The Semester

13. Calc-U-Later Friends

14. We Hope This B.S. Pays Off

15. Doughnut Make Me Go To Class

16. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You

17. Haunted By School Spirit

18. Periodically In Class

19. The Squadratic Equation

20. We Fitness Whole Pizza In Our Mouths

21. Orange You Glad We're Friends

22. We Make A Great Pear

23. Grapeful For College Friends

24. Bae-Goals

25. Shrimply The Best

26. Best Fries Forever

27. Mermaid To Be Friends

28. Big Dill On Campus

29. Peachy Queens

30. Quad Squad

31. Love So Matcha

32. Cerealsly The Best

33. Lava My College Friends

34. Gouda Friends

35. Dino-Mite College Crew

36. Eggcellent School Squad

37. We Are Gourd-Geous

38. Bearly Awake In Class

39. Like A Waffle Lot

40. Pawsome College Friends

41. Love A Latte

42. Relish These Moments

43. Love These Chips A Guac

44. Oh Ship, Late For Class

45. Squad Ghouls With Spirit

46. We Doughnut Worry

47. My Snooze Crews

48. Best Witches On Campus

49. My Support Bras

50. Taters Gonna Tate