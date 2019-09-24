Any animal lover knows the greatest test a new SO faces is not meeting your parents or your friends — it's meeting your pet. No one is a better judge of character than your beloved furry companion, so when you introduce your partner to your dog or cat for the first time, it's pretty imperative that your pet gives them two paws up. When it comes to zodiac signs whose partners' pets love them without hesitation, certain signs always seem to have animals eating out of the palm of their hand — sometimes literally.

The signs who are best able to charm pets aren't necessarily the most nurturing zodiac signs. It's difficult to determine who a pet may respond to since it's... well, animal instinct, but certain zodiac signs just seem to win over every furry friend they meet. Are you down for playing tug of war and providing endless ear scratching? Have you never met a four-legged cutie you didn't want to pet? Do you keep a bag of treats in your pocket, just in case? Then you might just be one of the five zodiac signs most likely to woo any pet they encounter, you lucky dogs, you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) Shutterstock Pisceans are as soft and cuddly as teddy bears, so it shouldn't be surprising that this water sign knows just how to charm all things fuzzy. Few activities give those born under the sign of the fish more pleasure than taking care of an animal, and the affection is definitely mutual. A Pisces is sure to shower all the unconditional love they feel on any pet they meet, and that pet is sure to return that love tenfold.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) Aries may not the first zodiac sign you think of when you imagine pet lovers, but despite their fiery exterior, this fire sign is a sucker for animals. Those born under the sign of the ram have an abundance of energy, so any active pet will find the perfect playmate in an Aries. Aries never tire of playing fetch or giving belly rubs, and pets never tire of an Aries' unremitting attention.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Easygoing and endlessly patient, Taureans are born animal lovers. Just like pets, a Taurus knows just how to enjoy life's simple pleasures (such as lounging, pampering, and eating), so a pet is sure to find a kindred spirit in those born under the sign of the bull. This earth sign is also known for being loyal and dependable, and it won't take a Taurus long to instill a sense of trust in any animal they meet.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Shutterstock Just like Pisceans, Cancers are positively overflowing with love and affection. Out of all the zodiac signs, those born under the sign of the crab are the most in touch with their emotional side, which allows them to make deep connections with humans and pets alike. This water sign's remarkable intuition also allows them to be very in tune to the needs of a pet, and what more could a pet want than to have their every need understood?

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Virgos have a reputation for being the biggest animal lovers of the zodiac, and you just have to see a Virgo with an animal to know that reputation is deserved. It can be a bit difficult for a human to win over this earth sign, but animals know exactly the way to a Virgo's heart. Those born under the sign of the scales have a particularly deep connection with nature, and TBH, if they had to choose between caring for a human or a pet, they'd probably choose the latter.