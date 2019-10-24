5 Zodiac Signs That Send The Best Messages On Dating Apps

The first message you send to a new match can make a big difference in how well your convo goes. As tough as it is to figure out what to say, that conversation starter is pretty darn important, and if your match isn't impressed, it's less likely that you two will click right off the bat. Some people struggle to find the perfect opening, but others just have a knack for getting that convo going. When it comes to zodiac signs that send the best messages on dating apps, certain individuals are just born with the ability to woo matches, and they're more likely than others to thrive on dating apps.

What makes for great opening messages on a dating app? The qualities of an awesome dating app convo are subjective and depend on what you're into, but you can never go wrong with a mix of wit, creativity, and charm. Some zodiac signs are skilled at making their matches laugh. Others have a tendency to make those matches swoon. Whatever their approach may be, these five signs know how to keep a dating app conversation going unlike anyone else. Other signs, take note, because you could learn a thing or two from these five signs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Shutterstock Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum, and they approach every new challenge by thinking outside the box. Those born under this air sign may not be the most romantic of the bunch, but they're creative as heck and will always keep a match of their toes with outlandish questions and unexpected topics. This sign is also prone to being a bit impulsive, so they won't hold back from saying what's on their mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) Pisceans are total romantics who love nothing more than a sweep a match off their feet. While people born under this water sign have more emotions than they know what to do with, they're also incredibly intuitive, and they'll be able to read their match's vibe and guide the convo accordingly. Good-natured and good-humored, Pisceans can get their matches to laugh just as easily as they can make them swoon.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Taureans may not be known as the most exciting sign of the zodiac, but they love big romantic gestures almost as much as they love scented candles and weighted blankets. Though they're selective about who they open up to, this earth sign loves to dote on the lucky person who captures their heart. Known for their patience and intellect, a Taurus has the ability to hold a deep, meaningful conversation better than anyone.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Geminis have a reputation as the charmers of the zodiac and for good reason: They're helpless flirts and irresistibly charismatic. Like Taureans, Geminis are known for their smarts, and this air sign knows just how to navigate all conversations with ease and wit. Convos with this sign are never boring and — though Geminis is just as likely to ghost you as they are to charm your pants off — messaging with a Gemini on a dating app will be a real treat while it lasts.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Like Pisceans, Libras are suckers for love, and like Geminis, they are master conversationalists. When you put those qualities together, you get a smooth-talking dating app match who will never allow a lull in the conversation. While a bit too preoccupied by the opinions of others, this trait allows Libras to be social chameleons who want everyone around them to feel comfortable. Those born under this air sign are also great listeners, and they'll be happy to ask their match endless questions about themselves.