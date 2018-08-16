How Do You Spice Up A Dating App Convo? Here are 4 Ways To Stand Out

Finding things in common is hands down one of the smartest strategies you can use for moving the conversation forward as well as igniting your match’s interest. The best way to go about this is to examine their profile. Even if they don’t explicitly list their interests or hobbies, you can probably find hints to work off in their photos. Do they always seem to be holding a glass of white wine? Feel free to ask if an oaky California chardonnay or a crisp New Zealand sauvignon blanc is their go-to. Did you notice that they have a lot of travel photos? Then you might ask about their last trip — and reveal some of the top locales on your wanderlust list, of course.

"If the person you’re chatting with has a beach shot, ask them where it was taken and if they’re a sun worshipper," says online dating expert Julia Spira. "If they’re wearing sunglasses, tell them you’d like to see their sparkling eyes, and ask what color they are. The more specific you can be, you’ll shine among the others who send a simple, “Hi, my name is Jill” message, which doesn’t require a reply. The further you can get away from making it feel like a list of job interview questions, the more exciting your chats can become."

So, what if you can’t find any signs in their profile? You can still dig for commonalities in your conversation. Asking “When we meet up, are you taking me to a brewery or a cocktail bar?” or saying “I need to know: Dog person or cat person?” can instantly reveal more about your match’s interests, giving you the opportunity to find common ground.