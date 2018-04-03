I change my Tinder bio like I change my nail polish color — so not every day but about twice a month. I live in a college town, which means I sometimes fall into a rut of swiping through the same faces, just on different apps. The best way to avoid this, I've found, is to adjust my Tinder settings (location radius and age preferences), rotate my photos, and keep my bio funny and relevant. That said, it's time for a change. I've spent the last few days trying to come up with funny Tinder bio ideas for spring that'll keep my garden of matches blooming.

A relatable Tinder bio is just as important as a cute Snapchat filter on the cover of your dating profile. It encourages people to strike up a conversation with you based on the clues they've gathered from your bio. I don't know about you but I'm highly partial to any opening lines other than, "Hey, what's up?" There's nothing wrong with this casual opener but it's almost impossible to keep a conversation going with a practical stranger based solely on this line. I mean, do you really care how their day at school has been? I'm sorry but if I met you (online) five minutes ago, I really don't.

Instead, I love when people include lines from their favorite TV shows or funny limericks in their bio because I get a better sense of who they are as a person. That helps me tell almost instantly if we share a similar sense of humor or if we enjoy the same types of entertainment. It's like a mini compatibility test that you don't want to fail just because you didn't care to get creative.

Luckily, I came up with more than just one Tinder bio for spring so you're welcome to borrow any one of these.

It's spring, which means out with the old boyfriend and in with the new. Giphy A classic concept, really. I think the best time to join a new dating app is after a breakup. What you need now is to step out of your comfort zone and expand your social circle. Dating apps are perfect for this because you can connect with people you probably would never have met in real life.

Max Medina filled an entire hotel lobby with a thousand yellow daisies for Lorelai Gilmore. At the very least, I expect you to message me first. Giphy When I think spring, I think daisies. When I think daisies, I think of this wonderfully epic marriage proposal that Max Medina staged for Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. It was a grand gesture to make up for the fact that his first proposal came up just by the way during a fight. Lorelai rightfully turned him down at first, explaining that was no way to bring up an otherwise romantic topic. The moral of the story? Demand more from your matches.

Doing some spring cleaning. Cleared out space on my phone so I'd enough storage for Tinder. Giphy Let potential matches know that you're here to have a seasonally good time. This is perfect if you're jetting off for spring break and want to meet new people wherever you go.

Don't worry, Barney Stinson. Spring — the season of sundresses — is back and I've got plenty. Giphy Designed to attract the How I Met Your Mother fan, this bio is an ode to Barney's love affair with the sundress. It comes up after a distraught Barney complains to Ted about the eight months of cold weather ahead of them in New York City. "What lightweight outfit, pink or white, makes the front of my slacks abnormally tight?" he asks. It's a sundress.