The 8 Worst Places To Go During Spring Break, Because You Deserve Better
When I hear the term "spring break," I get all jittery and excited, and tons of picturesque things come to mind that would make a perfect trip: tropics, palm trees, adventures, sailing, volleyball in the sand, and dancing on the beach to the latest Drake single with my friends. For example. However, some of the places that seem like they would be ideal locations to spend your spring break are more horrid than you think. So here are eight worst places to go during spring break, because you don't need that kind of negativity in your life. And seriously, we all deserve so much better.
Orlando, Florida
Orlando, Florida might be one of the most desired spring break spots in the country. I mean, who wouldn't love to let their inner child out for a few days while exploring Universal Studios, SeaWorld or Walt Disney World? Don't answer that, because I'll tell you who: me. Traveling to Orlando during spring break can rack up a huge tab, as prices are usually inflated during big occasions. And don't even get me started on how jammed traffic is gonna be. If you're set on exploring Orlando, you're better off booking a trip during a random weekend instead.
Puerto Rico
I think Puerto Rico seems like such an ideal location because it's tropical and gives the feeling of being in another country without actually leaving (which also saves me from cashing out on a passport, OKURR). However, parts of the island are still suffering from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on Sept. 20. In December 2017, it was reported than only a third of the island had had their electricity restored, which makes it pretty insensitive to visit while the permanent residents are still struggling. Maybe next year.
Panama City, Florida
Spring breaks in Panama City, Florida have made a name for themselves as being a prime location to spend boozy nights with your friends doing wild (and perhaps even regretful) things. However, all of that can obviously get way out of control and isn't worth the headache. Officials have even imposed several "zero tolerance" regulations, including the restriction of alcohol beverages on the city's beaches. So it probably wouldn't be the experience you have in mind anyways.
Cancun, Mexico
Cancun is another one of those premier destinations that bring in huge crowds as a result of the state's affordability. In fact, according to Tripsavvy.com, "over 100,000 American teenagers and young adults travel to Cancun over their Spring Break each year." And while that might sound like a good opportunity to meet lots of people, Texas' Department of Public Safety previously listed "avoid travel to Mexico" in their list of spring break safety tips, as the country is home to high rates of robberies, drug-related crimes and other things you just don't want to subject yourself to.
South Padre Island, Texas
According to Mapquest Travel, South Padre Island houses less than 3,000 permanent residents, and since the city hosts the "largest beach party" every spring break, it can easily turn into a noisy, hot, dirty and crammed city. Try Austin or Houston instead. But it is surprisingly cheap: the average daily price for traveling in the city is only $123.
Biloxi, Mississippi
This year, the city's annual Black Spring Break is expected to be the biggest one yet, which is pretty chaotic to think about seeing how 2017's event brought between 60,000 to 70,000 tourists to the city, according to the Sun-Times.
While I agree that you deserve to be able to relax on the beach, go for a swim or party with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at this year's festival, if you were thinking about vacationing in Biloxi, Mississippi, you might want to pick another location. The water is reportedly infested with flesh-eating bacteria.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Punta Cana is popular for its beautiful beaches and affordable resorts, but outside of staple tourist locations, it can be a pretty dangerous place. Some people have reported that a lot of petty theft occurs there and others have even advised tourists against drinking the tap water. The last thing you want to do is spend your spring break in paranoia of what might go wrong, so you might want to look for a getaway elsewhere.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Lovers of Montego Bay, Jamaica consider it to be Jamaica's spring break capital, but according to reports, violence has spiked in the city in recent months. In January, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for parts of the area due to the crime spike. And I've heard that the bugs are bad, too.
If you just can't resist, at least make sure to stay in tourist zones (and bring some OFF! repellent while you're at it).
Wherever you choose to go, be safe about it. Happy spring breaking, everyone!