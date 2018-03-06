This year, the city's annual Black Spring Break is expected to be the biggest one yet, which is pretty chaotic to think about seeing how 2017's event brought between 60,000 to 70,000 tourists to the city, according to the Sun-Times.

While I agree that you deserve to be able to relax on the beach, go for a swim or party with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz at this year's festival, if you were thinking about vacationing in Biloxi, Mississippi, you might want to pick another location. The water is reportedly infested with flesh-eating bacteria.