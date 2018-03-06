Everyone wants to pack up and take a vacation away from the daily monotony of life. Unfortunately, not all of us can afford to dish out a lot of dough just to see the beach or have some wild nights with our besties in a far off destination. So what do you do when your piggy bank is empty but you still want to get away? Here are some of the cheapest places to go on spring break, because money doesn't grow on trees.

Personally, I am the queen of the "staycation." Each time a break rolls around, I tell myself that my city has so much to offer and I never get the chance to do any of it. Hours are spent lying in bed making itineraries of all the taco stands I haven't visited, all the museums I pretend I frequent, and walking tours I could take to learn more about my home. Sure, there might be a lot of things to explore in your city, but, come on, "staycation" is just something we tell ourselves to feel less bad that everyone we know is off having the time of their lives.

But sometimes you just don't have the funds to go anywhere. If you are one of those people, here are some budget-friendly spring break destinations. Put on your radar so you don't sit home all week with your cat. Again.

Key West, Florida Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For around $170 per day, according to Budget Your Trip, you have a solid replacement for a Caribbean-style vacation. Key West has a great boardwalk and lovely beaches with a laid-back feel. You can stay on one of the gorgeous waterfront hotels, but since we are trying to save money, Penny Hoarder suggests you opt for a nearby Airbnb which can cost you as low as 60 bucks a night.

New Orleans, Louisiana Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images News/Getty Images New Orleans might be known for Mardi Gras, but the NOLA partying does not stop there. Like Nashville, NOLA is also a music-centric town known for its jazz, blues, and rock n' roll. On any given night, you can find some amazing music emanating from bars along Bourbon Street. You can grab a Hand Grenade, "the world's most powerful mixed drink," at the place of its inception, Tropical Isle (uh, be careful with it). Then toddle over to Saints and Sinners, which is, wait for it, Channing Tatum's bar. Yes. I said Channing Tatum. Do you even care what they have there? I know you don't, you're already there. All that fun to be had for only 173 bucks per day, per Budget Your Trip. So a little on the high end of "cheap," but it'll definitely be worth it. If you are flying, that can be expensive too, but you can make up for it by staying outside the French Quarter or checking out some of the hostels in the area.

South Padre Island, Texas Rick Gershon/Getty Images News/Getty Images Are you ready for a week of dancing the night away in dark nightclubs and not remembering it the next morning? Well then pack your bags and head to South Padre Island. Not only is it one of the hottest spring break destinations equipped with poolside parties and sunny beaches, but in March South Padre will also be host to some of the greatest current music sensations. Cardi B, Steve Aoki, Carnage, Lil Uzivert, lil Pump, Deorro are just some of that acts lined up for the spring break 2018 season, according to Student City. Want some more good news? You can find lodging for under $100 a night.