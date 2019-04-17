How confident are you that you and your partner are in it for the long haul? Does it seem like they really are the one, but you just want to be sure? After all, let's be honest, it's not always so easy to just open up your heart and be vulnerable in that way. Good news: According to relationship experts, there are some clear signs your relationship will last because you are on the right track and you've have found your person. You just need to know what to look for.

The first step, as Dr. Rebekah Montgomery, a clinical psychologist specializing in relationships and helping couples prepare for marriage, previously told Elite Daily, is learning to trust your own gut instincts. "Knowing if someone is the one is often about learning to hear your own inner voice and trusting your judgment," explained Dr. Montgomery. "We know when something feels healthy and right." That's definitely a good start, but there are also some more ways to confirm that you and your partner truly are on the right track and that the relationship won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Here is what the experts say are signs that your relationship has what it takes to go the distance.

1. You just enjoy being around them. Giphy How much do and your partner simply enjoy being around one another? Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent relationship therapist in Los Angeles, previously told Elite Daily, “If you look forward to waking up next to them and look forward to seeing them at the end of the day," it can tell you a lot about the health and longevity of your relationship. Lesli Doares, couples consultant and marriage coach at Foundations Coaching, agreed. “There will be a feeling of comfort, like you fit together. You can be yourself without fear of rejection or criticism," Doares previously told Elite Daily. "No aspect of their life will be separate from you. That doesn't mean you are always together, but just that there are no secrets," she said. Online dating coach Andi Forness added that, when you are together, you can also judge the health and viability of the relationship by how much you want to connect with one another. “The right one for you will make you feel inspired to connect with them physically and emotionally,” she previously told Elite Daily. Forness also noted that, while relationships go through ebbs and flows, this connection will help when you hit a rough patch. "[It] will make you want to resolve your problems in a manner that will bring you closer, not apart," she said.

2. You bring out the best in one another. Giphy Another sign that you have a relationship that is meant to last is who you become when you are with each other, explained Forness. “[The right partner] is the person that inspires you to be the best version of yourself at any given stage,” she said. Doares added that this happens when both of you truly accept each other for who you are. “[They make] you feel loved and secure. You are able to be yourself and feel accepted. They make you want to be your best self and they bring that out in you," explained Doares. "You don't feel scared of their reaction if you want to tell them something that may be hard, either to say or for them to hear. There is balance in how you interact."

4. You have healthy conflict. Giphy In all relationships, there will inevitably be some conflict, but how you deal with it says everything about how long the relationship will last, the experts agree. "Relationships are often easy and fun in the beginning. You want to navigate challenges together and know you can come out on the other side stronger," Dr. Montgomery said. "You want to know you can be vulnerable and share the deep, scary stuff with your partner and feel closer after. Those things take time, but are more important than [the actual amount of] time." Masini noted that the frequency of conflict also is a sign of how long the relationship will last. “Couples who bicker more than they agree are headed in the wrong direction. But if you are able to overcome, compromise and work out your differences, your relationship is headed in the right direction,” she explained.